August 8, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

OLYMPICS-China wins Olympic gold in men's 10 metre synchronized diving

Joshua Schneyer

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's Chen Aisen and Lin Yue as expected won gold in the men's 10 metre synchronized diving at the Rio Games on Monday, keeping alive the country's goal of a clean sweep in all eight events.

Teams from the United States and Britain won the silver and bronze medals.

With near perfect execution and synchronization scores over six dives, the world champions won by a wide margin. They were diving together for the first time at an Olympic Games.

It was China's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer; editing by Ken Ferris)

