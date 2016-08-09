Olympics-Diving-Swimming pool's green hue stokes puzzlement

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 metre platform final progressed.

Britain's Tom Daley tweeted "Ermmm... what happened?!", alongside a picture of the green-coloured pool in the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre, which contrasted sharply against the still-blue colour of another pool beside it.

The centre plays host to the diving and waterpolo events. The pool appeared blue during the men's 10 metre platform event on Monday, in which Daley won a bronze medal alongside teammate Daniel Goodfellow. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Bill Rigby)