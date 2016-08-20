Olympics-Diving-London medallist Daley fails to make 10 metres platform final

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British diver Thomas Daley will miss Saturday's final of the Olympic men's 10-metre platform diving event after finishing in last place in the semi-finals.

Daley, who won a bronze medal four years ago in London in the same event, started strongly on his first dive but stumbled on the second and third, over-rotating and hitting the water awkwardly. He achieved 54.00 and 47.25 points for the dives.

While he bounced back in his third and fourth dives, scoring 81.40 and 91.80, he failed to enter the water cleanly on his final attempt and got a 50.40 mark. He finished 18th and last. The top 12 divers go through to the finals.

The 22-year-old Daley had taken the top spot out of 24 divers in the qualification round, ahead of China's Qiu Bo and Chen Aisen as well as American 2012 gold medallist David Boudia who all made it into the final.

Earlier in Rio, Daley won a bronze medal in the 10-metre synchronised platform event with partner David Goodfellow. (Editing by Clare Fallon)