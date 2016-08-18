FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Diving-Chinese teenagers take gold, silver on 10m platform
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 8:21 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Diving-Chinese teenagers take gold, silver on 10m platform

Brenda Goh

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chinese teenagers Ren Qian and Si Yajie claimed the gold and silver medals respectively in the women's individual 10 metre platform event on Thursday, with the bronze going to Canada's Meaghan Benfeito.

Fifteen-year-old Ren's win means that China has so far claimed six out of the eight diving golds available, with a clean sweep of the top spots in the women's events.

Ren achieved the highest-scored dive of the evening at 94.05 points, which gave her a total of 439.25 points. Her teammate, 17-year-old Si, took second place with a score of 419.40.

Benfeito, who won a bronze medal in the synchronized event earlier in the Olympics, scored 389.20 points. (Editing by Nina Chestney)

