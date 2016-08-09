FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women's 10 metre synchronized diving
August 9, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women's 10 metre synchronized diving

Brenda Goh

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's Chen Ruolin and Liu Huixia claimed gold in the women's synchronized 10 metre platform diving event at the Rio Games on Tuesday, with Malaysia and Canada respectively taking the silver and bronze medals as the venue's pool turned a bright green hue.

Chen, competing in her third summer Olympics, has won every title in the synchronized 10m platform event since 2006.

The duo failed to achieve the top score in their third and fourth dives but came back strongly in the final one, breaking into big grins and hugging as they achieved a total score of 354.00 points.

The triumph also makes Chen a five-time Olympic gold medallist, and puts her on a par with compatriot Wu Minxia for the title of most Olympic diving gold medals in a career.

Silver medallists Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong delivered Malaysia's first medal of the Games with a score of 344.34, while Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took third place with 336.18 points.

North Korean teenagers Kim Kuk Hyang and Kim Mi Rae had been in medal position until their final dive, allowing Canada to snatch the bronze.

The event's pool, however, stoked questions amongst divers and audiences when it turned a strange green hue. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Ken Ferris)

