FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Bronze medallist weightlifter stripped of medal for doping
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Bronze medallist weightlifter stripped of medal for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist weightlifter Izzat Artykov of Kyrgyzstan was on Thursday stripped of his medal after testing positive for strychnine, the Court of Arbitration of Sport said.

The amendment of the official ranking of the men's 69 kg weightlifting competition, and the reallocation of the bronze medal, is of the responsibility of the weightlifting federation and the International Olympic Committee, said CAS.

He is the first medallist at these Games to test positive for a banned substance. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.