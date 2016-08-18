Olympics-Bronze medallist weightlifter stripped of medal for doping

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist weightlifter Izzat Artykov of Kyrgyzstan was on Thursday stripped of his medal after testing positive for strychnine, the Court of Arbitration of Sport said.

The amendment of the official ranking of the men's 69 kg weightlifting competition, and the reallocation of the bronze medal, is of the responsibility of the weightlifting federation and the International Olympic Committee, said CAS.

He is the first medallist at these Games to test positive for a banned substance. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)