FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-CAS rules out Poland's Zielinski, China's Chen provisionally banned
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Olympics-CAS rules out Poland's Zielinski, China's Chen provisionally banned

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski has been ruled out of the Rio Olympics for testing positive for banned substances with Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi provisionally suspended, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Friday.

Chen finished fourth in the women's 100m butterfly final on Sunday and was scheduled to swim in the 50 freestyle heats on Friday in Rio. She tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, CAS said in a statement.

"The athlete accepted a provisional suspension on a voluntary basis," CAS said. "The procedure will continue and the CAS...will issue a final award before the end of the Games."

CAS also confirmed the disqualification of Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova who tested positive for blood-boosting EPO. (Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.