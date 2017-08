BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chinese Olympic women's swimmer Chen Xinyi tested positive for a banned substance at the Rio Olympics on Aug. 7, China's official Xinhua news agency said on Friday citing the Chinese swimming association.

Doping scandals overshadowed the build-up to Rio and, far from dying down as competition has got under way, have flared anew as U.S. and Australian competitors have branded their Russian and Chinese rivals as drug cheats.