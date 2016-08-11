FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Doping-Kenya coach sent home after posing as athlete for dope test
#Olympics News
August 11, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Doping-Kenya coach sent home after posing as athlete for dope test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kenyan athletics coach John Anzrah was sent home from the Rio Olympics after he posed as an athlete and gave a urine sample in a doping test, Kenya's Olympics chief told Reuters on Thursday.

Anzrah is the second Kenyan official to be sent home from the Games over doping issues.

"We have sent (sprint coach) Anzrah back home. He presented himself as an athlete, gave the urine sample and even signed the documents. We cannot tolerate such behaviour," Kip Keino, chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK), said in a telephone interview from Rio.

Last week, Kenya sent their track and field manager Michael Rotich home from the Games following allegations that he requested money to let undercover journalists, posing as athlete representatives, know when drugs testers would come calling.

Rotich has denied the accusations.

Reporting by Isaack Omulo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
