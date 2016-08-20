FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Russian Kolodko stripped of London Games shot put silver
August 20, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Russian Kolodko stripped of London Games shot put silver

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian Evgeniia Kolodko has been stripped of her shot put silver medal from the London 2012 Olympics after testing positive for banned substances in a re-test, the International Olympic Committee said on Saturday.

"Kolodko ... has been disqualified from the Olympic Games London 2012 in which she ranked second and for which she was awarded the silver medal," the IOC said.

"Reanalysis of Kolodko's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol) and ipamorelin." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

