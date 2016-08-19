Olympics-Russia stripped of Beijing 2008 4x400m women's silver medal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia have been stripped of the 4x400m women's relay silver medal from the Beijing Olympics after Anastasia Kapachinskaya tested positive for an anabolic steroid in a re-test of her sample, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday.

"Re-analysis of Kapachinskaya's samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances stanozolol and dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol)," the IOC said.

Earlier this week Russia were ordered to return their gold medals from the 4x100m women's relay from the same Games after Yulia Chermoshanskaya also tested positive in a re-test. (Editing by Clare Fallon)