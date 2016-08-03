Olympics-Sailing-Governing body reverses decision, rules Russian eligible

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sailing's governing body on Wednesday reversed its ruling on Russian Pavel Sozykin, saying he would now be eligible to compete at the Rio Olympics.

World Sailing said that having received additional guidance from the International Olympic Committee, its board members were unanimous in declaring the athlete free to compete.

The body said Sozykin's entry for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games must still be confirmed by the IOC and the review panel established through the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Alison Williams)