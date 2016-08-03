FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Sailing-Governing body reverses decision, rules Russian eligible
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Sailing-Governing body reverses decision, rules Russian eligible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sailing's governing body on Wednesday reversed its ruling on Russian Pavel Sozykin, saying he would now be eligible to compete at the Rio Olympics.

World Sailing said that having received additional guidance from the International Olympic Committee, its board members were unanimous in declaring the athlete free to compete.

The body said Sozykin's entry for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games must still be confirmed by the IOC and the review panel established through the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.