a year ago
Olympics-Doping-Stepanova records illegally accessed after WADA hack
August 13, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Doping-Stepanova records illegally accessed after WADA hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova's electronic account at the World Anti-Doping Agency has been illegally accessed, WADA said on Saturday.

The anti-doping body said a "perpetrator" had illegally obtained the password for the athlete's account, and accessed details which would normally include her registered whereabouts.

Stepanova, in hiding in north America, helped reveal the biggest state-backed doping programme in Russia and was forced to flee the country with her husband. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
