Olympics-Equestrian-Father, son share French gold 40 years apart

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - There was probably no one prouder than Jean-Marcel Rozier at the Rio equestrian centre on Wednesday as he watched his son Philippe help France win the show jumping team gold for the first time since he won the title 40 years earlier.

Philippe Rozier was not even supposed to ride in what turned out to be his third Olympics as he had arrived as the French team's travelling reserve.

Rozier, 53, was called in after team mate Simon Delestre, the sport's No. 2 ranked rider, withdrew his horse due to an injured hock four days before competition began.

"Two gold medals in the family is unbelievable for me," the younger Rozier said.

Jean-Marcel Rozier, 80, who won team France's last team gold in the 1976 Montreal Games, was in town to train Moroccan rider Abdelkebir Ouaddar, who rode a horse owned by King Mohammed and served as his country's flag bearer.

France has marked a triumphant return to the top of equestrian sports in Rio, claiming gold in eventing last week as well as individual eventing silver. The French started the day behind four other teams locked in a tie for the show jumping title.

"We do hope it will give more impetus to people in local and international competitions," rider Kevin Staut said of France's win. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alison Williams)