Australia team safe after Rio Olympic Village fire evacuation

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Australian team evacuated their building at the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro Friday because of a fire in the basement, according to a team spokesman.

The fire caused no injuries and the team was back in the building after half an hour, the spokesman said.

The incident follows a week of tension at the Olympic Village, where Australia and several other teams complained about unfinished and dirty rooms before moving in. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Mary Milliken)