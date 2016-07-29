FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia team safe after Rio Olympic Village fire evacuation
July 29, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Australia team safe after Rio Olympic Village fire evacuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Australian team evacuated their building at the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro Friday because of a fire in the basement, according to a team spokesman.

The fire caused no injuries and the team was back in the building after half an hour, the spokesman said.

The incident follows a week of tension at the Olympic Village, where Australia and several other teams complained about unfinished and dirty rooms before moving in. (Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Mary Milliken)

