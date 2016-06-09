Brazil mulls emergency loan to Rio de Janeiro ahead of Olympics

BRASILIA, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil is considering an emergency loan to the cash-strapped state of Rio de Janeiro as it prepares to host the Olympic Games in less than two months, two senior government officials familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The loan would be backed by the state’s participation in local companies and could also be extended to the states of Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, which are struggling to pay their employees and pensioners as a crippling recession slashes tax revenues, the sources said this week. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres Editing by W Simon)