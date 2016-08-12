FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-German canoe coach injured in Rio taxi crash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Olympics-German canoe coach injured in Rio taxi crash

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A German canoe slalom coach was injured and rushed to hospital after a taxi he was travelling in crashed, Rio Games organisers said on Friday.

Another German team mate was in the car at the time of the crash but was not hurt.

"One of the coaches from the German canoe slalom team and another member from the German team were victims of a car accident coming back to the village in a cab," Games spokesman Mario Andrada told reporters, without naming the team mates.

"One of them has been taken to hospital. Preliminary reports say there was a serious accident."

German team officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Susanna Twidale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.