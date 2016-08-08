FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Golf-Brazilian Da Silva to hit opening tee shot on golf's return
August 8, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Golf-Brazilian Da Silva to hit opening tee shot on golf's return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Adilson da Silva will strike the first tee shot as golf returns to the Olympic Games after an absence of more than 100 years on Thursday.

Monday's draw for the men's event, announced by the International Golf Federation, grouped da Silva with Canada's Graham DeLaet, whose countryman George Lyon won the last Olympic golf tournament in 1904.

The opening trio, teeing off at 7.30am local time (1130 GMT), will be completed by South Korea's Byeong Hun An.

Four rounds over four days on the newly-constructed course will decide the medals with 60 players in the men's competition and the same in the women's event which will follow next week. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)

