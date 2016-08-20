FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Golf-South Korea's Park wins gold medal
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Golf-South Korea's Park wins gold medal

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's Inbee Park won the first Olympic gold medal in women's golf since 1900 with a commanding five-stroke victory on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Park, who is the LPGA'S youngest hall of fame qualifier, capped off an exceptional Olympic performance after recovering from injuries that kept her off the course for two months this year.

World number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand won the silver medal, edging out China's Shanshan Feng by one stroke. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
