FACTBOX-Olympics-Gymnastics-All-around gold medallist Uchimura

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following is a factbox on Japan's Kohei Uchimura, who became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back all-around Olympic gold medals.
Birthplace: Nagasaki, Japan
Born: Jan. 3, 1989
Coach: Hiroyuki Kato
Gold -- all-around (2012, 2016), team (2016)
Silver -- all-around (2008), floor exercise (2012), team (2008, 2012)
Gold -- all-around (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), floor exercise (2011), horizontal bar (2015), parallel bars (2013), team (2015)
Silver -- Floor exercise (2010), horizontal bar (2014), team (2010, 2011, 2014)
Bronze -- Floor exercise (2013), horizontal bar (2011, 2013), parallel bars (2010)
-- Uchimura, the son of two gymnasts, took up the sport at the age of three.
-- He has won a record six consecutive world all-around gold medals.
-- Overall, he is the holder of seven Olympic and 19 world medals.
-- Uchimura has matched compatriot Sawao Kato with a record three Olympic medals in the men's individual all-around.
Source: Japan Gymnastics Association