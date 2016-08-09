FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Handball-Court floor replaced overnight to reinforce it
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Handball-Court floor replaced overnight to reinforce it

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Olympics organisers rushed to replace the entire floor of the handball court overnight to reinforce it after only three days of matches, they said on Tuesday.

Workers laid a new flooring, working through the night to get the court ready for action on Tuesday for the group matches that kicked off early in the morning.

"We replaced the flooring of the handball venue through the night with a new, reinforced one and we are happy with it," said Games spokesman Mario Andrada.

"The IOC sports team supported us and was very complimentary," he said.

Games organisers have struggled to complete venues in time for the competitions, having run out of cash in the past years due to the country's worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Neil Robinson and Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.