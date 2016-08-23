FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Rio court says no date set for hearing of former IOC official, Hickey
August 23, 2016

Rio court says no date set for hearing of former IOC official, Hickey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A court in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday said that no date has been set for a hearing for Patrick Hickey, the former top European official at the International Olympic Committee, after his arrest last week on accusations that he took part in illegal ticket sales for the Games.

Hickey, a 71-year-old Irishman, is in a maximum-security Rio prison following a police raid last week at his hotel on suspicion he participated in an illegal price-gouging plot for tickets to the Olympics, which ended in Rio on Sunday.

Some media had previously reported that Hickey would face a judge on Tuesday but the Rio court said that no hearing as yet has been scheduled. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga-Gayer; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
