a year ago
Olympics-Brazil court orders temporary release of jailed former IOC exec
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Brazil court orders temporary release of jailed former IOC exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A Rio de Janeiro court on Monday ordered the release of the jailed former top European member of the International Olympic Committee, Patrick Hickey, pending further investigation into charges that he took part in a ring to illegally sell tickets.

After a request by lawyers for Hickey, who was also the head of the Olympic Council of Ireland, the court said the 71-year-old Irishman could leave the maximum security prison where he has been detained since his arrest Aug. 10.

Hickey must surrender his passport, the court said, and remain in Brazil until the investigation into the alleged ticket scheme is completed. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
