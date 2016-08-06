HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day One at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Latest news from the first day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Saturday (all times GMT):
Xuan Vinh Hoang became Vietnam's first ever Olympic gold medallist with a score of 202.5 in the men's 10m air pistol. That was enough to see off second place Felipe Almeida Wu of Brazil and bronze medallist Wei Pang of China.
"I went out pretty fast, quite easy, came back and I heard everyone cheering and I thought 'what are they cheering for, there are no Brazilians in this lane?'."
"It's the greatest feeling ever to get gold. I'm a classics (race) guy so I hold on well.
"It was a stressful race with all the crashes. There was a lot of risk taking."
Greg van Avermaet won gold in the men's road race after outsprinting Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang at the end of the 237.5 km course. Rafal Majka of Poland finished third.
Swimming-Peaty smashes own 100m breaststroke record
Gymnastics-Frenchman Ait Said suffers horror break in qualifying
Cycling-van Avermaet wins thrilling gold in men's road race
Gymnastics-Tears and cheers as Zanetti and Hypolito shine
Police detonate backpack near finish line of Rio Olympic cycling race
Swimming-Park fails to qualify for 400 freestyle finals
Water polo-Serbia hit back for dramatic draw with Hungary
Beach volleyball-Winning start for Brazil delights partisan crowd
Hockey-Hockey grapples with Olympics 'wake up call' in Rio
Gymnastics-Uchimura fall caps a day of errors for favourites Japan
Judo-Brazil hopes dashed for early first Rio gold
Beach volleyball-So Brazil! Copacabana debut delights fans despite queues
Table tennis-Youngest U.S. Olympian suffers opening round defeat
Boxing-Tommasone makes boxing history as first Games professional
Swimming-Starting lists rewritten as banned Russians return
Huge queues and angry fans mar the start of Rio Games
Rowing-Rough start on Rio lagoon
Shooting-American teenager Thrasher wins first gold of Games
1824 BRITAIN'S PEATY BREAKS OWN WORLD RECORD IN 100M BREASTSTROKE
Britain's Adam Peaty set a world record of 57.55 seconds in the men's 100 metres breaststroke heats at the Rio Olympics on Saturday, beating his own mark of 57.92 set in London last year.
1725 PUBLIC SECURITY OFFICIAL CONFIRMS CONTROLLED EXPLOSION
A public security official said the loud blast, which was heard near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race, was the controlled explosion of an unattended backpack.
A spokeswoman for the public security department said that officials believe the bag may have belonged to a homeless man, but protocol requires any unattended objects to be destroyed.
1636 LOUD BLAST HEARD NEAR OLYMPICS CYCLING COURSE, BOMB SQUAD ON SITE - REUTERS WITNESS
A loud blast was heard near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race at the Rio Olympics on Saturday but there were no signs of panic or injuries and the race continued.
Bomb squad agents in protective clothing were operating near the media seats at the site but the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
1430 AMERICAN TEENAGER THRASHER ON FIRST GOLD MEDAL AT RIO 2016
"It was nerve-wracking. My heart was pounding but I would not have changed it. I just had a plan today to do the best I could and I'm happy with my result."
1358 THRASHER WINS FIRST GOLD OF 2016 RIO OLYMPICS IN WOMEN'S 10M AIR RIFLE
19-year-old American Virginia Thrasher has won gold in the women's 10m air rifle. She edged out China's Du Li with an Olympic record score of 208, while Du's compatriot Yi Siling finished third to take the bronze medal.
Brian Cookson, president of the International Cycling Union, drops the flag and the 237.5km race is under way. Briton Chris Froome, a three-times Tour de France champion, is the favourite for gold, but will be tested by team mate Steve Cummings and Alejandro Valverde of Spain. (Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Clare Fallon, Bill Rigby and Toby Davis)