HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day five at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Latest news from the fifth day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Wednesday (all times GMT):

2004 CHALMERS WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 100M FREESTYLE

Australia's Kyle Chalmers won the gold medal in the men's 100 metres freestyle. Pieter Timmers of Belgium took the silver medal, while defending Olympic champion Nathan Adrian of the United States won the bronze.

0158 SPAIN'S BELMONTE TAKES 200M BUTTERFLY GOLD

Mireia Belmonte won the 200 metres butterfly to become the first Spanish woman to win an Olympic swimming gold medal. Australian Madeline Groves took the silver medal and Japan's world champion Natsumi Hoshi won bronze.

0148 CHINA'S NING CLINCHES WOMEN'S TABLE TENNIS GOLD

China's Ding Ning beat her teammate Li Xiaoxia to win gold in the table tennis singles event. Li Xiaoxia, the 2012 defending champion settled for silver, while North Korea's Kim Song I secured the bronze.

0104 BALANDIN WINS MEN'S 200M BREASTSTROKE

Dmitry Balandin of Kazakhstan won the gold medal in the men's Olympic 200 metres breaststroke. Josh Prenot of the United States took the silver medal and Russia's Anton Chupkov the bronze.

0035 AUSTRALIA HANDED THE U.S. ITS FIRST TEST, SAYS DURANT

"That's the first time we've had a test. Physically we started to touch them up in the second half. I'm sure we'll see this team again so we've got to be ready," Kevin Durant said of the United States' Group A win over Australia.

0035 KAZAKHSTAN'S NIJAT RAHIMOV CREDITS HARD WORK TO SUCCESS

"It is the most amazing feeling. There was a chance Kazakhstan would not be allowed to compete in these Olympic Games. I have been practising for two years," Rahimov, who served a two-year doping ban after testing positive at the 2013 Universiade, said after he lifted 214kg to secure the gold medal and set a world record in the men's 77kg weightlifting event.

"I have been practising in Azerbaijan and when I returned to Kazakhstan I continued to practise."

0008 SZILAGYI TAKES GOLD IN INDIVIDUAL SABRE

Aron Szilagyi of Hungary took the men's individual sabre gold medal after beating United States' Daryl Homer 15-8 in the final. Kim Jung-hwan of South Korea secured the bronze.

0001 UCHIMURA HAPPY FOR GYMNASTICS TO TAKE SPOTLIGHT

"Everybody knows these names, but Kohei Uchimura, who is this man? I don't think I am well-known in the world," Japan's Kohei Uchimura said after he became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles.

"I hope that people in the world enjoyed watching us and watching gymnastics. Not my name, but gymnastics, which should be as swimming is with Michael Phelps and athletics is with Usain Bolt."

2346 DERIGLAZOVA WINS INDIVIDUAL FOIL GOLD

Russia's Inna Deriglazova beat Elisa Di Francisca of Italy 12-11 to win the gold in the women's fencing individual foil event. Ines Boubakri of Tunisia claimed the bronze medal.

2332 KAZAKHSTAN'S RAHIMOV WINS GOLD IN 77KG WEIGHTLIFTING

Kazakhstan's Nijat Rahimov lifted 214kg to secure the gold medal and set a world record in the men's 77kg weightlifting event. Lu Xiaojun of China secured silver while Egypt's Mohamed Ihab Youssef took the bronze.

2305 WHITLOCK IDOLISES JAPANESE GYMNAST UCHIMURA

"He's my idol and has been for a long time. He's an unbelievable gymnast and he's just proved himself. I've said that he's the best gymnast of all time, and he's just proved that," Britain's Max Whitlock said after winning bronze in the men's individual all-around final.

"I've grown up with the second place gymnast Oleg Verniaiev (Ukraine), so to come third to those gymnasts (who) are unbelievably talented and unbelievable athletes. I feel very proud and honoured."

2300 MATHEMATICIAN KOCH TO ADD MORE HOURS AS SHE SEEKS WINNING FORMULA AT 2020 TOKYO GAMES

"I want to continue, it is fun, I am working on my doctorate degree in mathematics and it goes well together," German judoka Laura Vargas Koch said after she beat Spain's Maria Bernabeu in the women's 70kg bronze medal match.

"Before the Olympics I didn't do too much, but now I think I can invest more time in it and I feel that they (sport and studies) complement each other well.

"I can see myself there (in Tokyo) if nothing really major happens. Rio and Tokyo are the best places for judo."

2258 UKRAINE'S VERNIAIEV RANKS UCHIMURA WITH BOLT AND PHELPS

"He is the king of gymnastics like Michael Phelps (United States) and Usain Bolt (Jamaica) in their sports, a multiple champion. I got as close as possible to his score as nobody has done before. I did everything I could," Oleg Verniaiev said after winning silver in the men's individual all-around final.

2252 GERMAN DNA PROVIDES BRAZILIAN PASS WITH NERVES OF STEEL

"This morning I was not nervous but I had butterflies in my stomach. Not like, 'I am going to die' but like 'I am here'. I am half German. That might be why," Giovana Prado Pass, at 18 the youngest equestrian competitor, said after day one of the dressage individual grand prix.

"My father is German and I grew up with his German attitude of staying cool in every situation. But I am also Brazilian in seeing the good side of things and knowing how to party."

2231 TOP SEED ARCHER CHOI MI-SUN HAPPY TO COMPETE IN RAIN

"It's different every match. It can make the arrow direction unstable. Today was a rainy day, but I still got good results so I'm happy with it," Choi Mi-sun, who won the archery women's team gold with Ki Bo-bae and Chang Hye-jin, said after her win over Le Chien-Ying of Taiwan to advance in the elimination rounds.

2218 BRITAIN'S JACK LAUGHER EMBRACES RAIN AFTER WINNING GOLD IN MEN'S 3M SYNCHRO DIVING

"We enjoy it. The last few times we've trained here in Brazil it's been raining and we love it. With the wind and the rain it felt like English weather out here, so we embraced it and we came out with a medal. We are really happy," Laugher said after he and Chris Mears took gold in the men's 3 metre springboard event.

2146 CHINA'S XIANG YANMEI SETS SIGHTS ON BREAKING COMPATRIOT LIU CHUNHONG'S 69KG WORLD TOTAL RECORD OF 286KG

"Ever since 2015 I have lifted 284kg in training and this result has happened two or three times since I have joined the national team," Xiang said after she won the gold medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event.

"Liu Chunhong has always been the standard and I always try to learn from her and in this 69kg category I would like to make history to reach the result of 287kg next year."

2140 UCHIMURA WINS MEN'S ALL AROUND GYMNASTICS GOLD

Japan's Kohei Uchimura became the first gymnast in 44 years to win back-to-back Olympic all around titles. Uchimura had to wait until his final performance on the horizontal bar to snatch the top prize with a total of 92.365. Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev had to settle for silver while Britain's Max Whitlock finished third.

2033 JAPAN'S BAKER WINS 90-KG MEN'S JUDO GOLD

Top-seeded Mashu Baker of Japan won the men's under 90-kilogram judo competition. He defeated Georgia's Varlam Liparteliani, who took silver. China's Cheng Xunzhao and 2015 world champion Gwak Dong-han of South Korea each took bronze.

2027 NEW ZEALAND KNOCKED OUT BY FIJI IN QUARTER-FINALS

Rugby powerhouse New Zealand were knocked out of the inaugural Olympic sevens tournament in the quarter-finals after a 12-7 loss to top seeds Fiji.

2019 BRITAIN'S JOSEPH CLARKE CREDITS BRITISH-LIKE CLIMATE FOR SLALOM K1 GOLD

"To me the weather conditions today were fantastic. They were exactly like Great Britain so it suited me down to the ground," said Clarke, when asked about the rainy, chilly and windy weather conditions for the race.

"These guys come from hotter climates so it probably doesn't suit them quite as much but for me I woke up this morning and said 'Oh, I'm glad the British weather has come for a good day of racing'."

2014 BRITAIN WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 3M SYNCHRO DIVING

Britain's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears took the gold medal in the men's 3m springboard synchro event with 454.32 points. United States' Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon finished second while China's Cao Yuan and Qin Kai had to settle for bronze.

2006 LIFTER XIANG YANMEI OF CHINA TAKES 69KG GOLD

Xiang Yanmei of China secured the gold medal in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. Kazakhstan's Zhazira Zhapparkul took the silver medal while Sara Ahmed of Egypt finished third.

1950 CZECH REPUBLIC'S JIRI PRSKAVEC ON COMPLETING HIS FATHER'S OLYMPIC DREAM AFTER WINNING BRONZE IN THE CANOE SLALOM MEN'S K1 FINAL

"I had five people here: my mum; my father as well but he's my coach, he would be here anyway; and then my girlfriend and grandmother and they got me in such a good condition here. I am so happy that they came and this medal is not only mine, it is also theirs."

"It's very special. My dad (Jiri) was twice at the Olympics and never got the medal and I am the one who completed his story now."

1948 OLYMPIC LONG JUMP CHAMPION GREG RUTHERFORD BELIEVES BRITAIN CAN DELIVER IN TRACK AND FIELD

"We have youngsters coming through doing incredible things, and old hands too. It's the best team I've ever been a part of. My enjoyment comes with winning, and that's what motivates me. There's no reason I can't jump as far as I have before and do something special."

1920 SWEDEN'S SARAH SJOSTROM TIPS AUSTRALIA'S CATE CAMPBELL TO BREAK THE 100M FREESTYLE WORLD RECORD

"I think the world record in the 100 freestyle is more for Cate Campbell (Australia) to beat. I can't swim that fast, it's not possible for me," Sjostrom said after she finished third fastest in the women's 100 metre freestyle heats.

1919 SWIMMER RYAN LOCHTE ON FELLOW AMERICAN LILLY KING CALLING RUSSIA'S YULIA EFIMOVA AS A DRUG CHEAT

"I guess that's her, that's us. We are going to speak our mind and, if we don't like something, we are going to say it. But there's no doubt in my mind that I knew she was going to win. What I have seen in her training these past two weeks, she did what she had to do," said Lochte, who qualified fastest for the semi-finals of the Olympic 200 metres individual medley.

1849 BRITAIN'S CLARKE WINS SLALOM K1 GOLD

Joseph Clarke of Britain secured the gold medal in the canoe slalom men's k1 in a time of 88.53 seconds. Slovenia's Peter Kauzer took the silver medal while Jiri Prskavec of Czech Republic won bronze.

1847 ALDEEHANI TAKES GOLD IN MEN'S DOUBLE TRAP

Fehaid Aldeehani, competing under the Olympic flag, took the gold medal in the men's double trap event. The Kuwaiti defeated Marco Innocenti of Italy in the duel for gold, nailing 26 orange targets out of 30 to Innocenti's 24. The bronze medal went to Steven Scott of Britain.

1835 LOCHTE FASTEST QUALIFIER FOR 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY SEMI-FINALS

American swimmer Ryan Lochte clocked one minute 57.38 seconds to qualify fastest for the semi-finals of the Olympic 200 metres individual medley, ahead of Philip Heintz of Germany and Michael Phelps of the United States in third.

1818 BRITAIN BEAT ARGENTINA IN HOCKEY

Britain fought off a comeback by Argentina to hold on to a 3-2 win in their women's hockey Pool B encounter.

1813 AMERICAN KRISTIN ARMSTRONG REFLECTS ON WINNING HER THIRD CONSECUTIVE GOLD MEDAL IN THE WOMEN'S TIME TRIAL

"I don't have words to describe it. When you've already been two times at the pinnacle of the sport, why risk coming back for the gold medal? The best answer I can give is that I can. Today the stars aligned."

1802 ARGENTINA EXIT AFTER DRAW WITH HONDURAS

Despite a late goal in injury time by Mauricio Martinez, Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by Honduras and exited the men's football competition. Honduras and Portugal qualified for the quarter-finals from Group D.

1743 SWISS FABIAN CANCELLARA ON WINNING THE MEN'S TIME TRIAL GOLD MEDAL:

"This was the last time for me to try to win an Olympic medal. It means so much to me. After missing out on gold in London, and all the ups and downs I've had since then, this is just amazing to win the gold today.

"This was the last big time trial of my life."

1715 FIJI TO MEET NEW ZEALAND IN RUGBY SEVENS QUARTER-FINALS

Top seeds Fiji beat the United States 24-19 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the men's rugby sevens competition, where they will face New Zealand, who progressed by virtue of Fiji's win despite losing 21-19 to Britain. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar and Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Andrew Hay)