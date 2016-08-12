HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day six at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Latest news from the sixth day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Thursday (all times GMT):

0229 OLEKSIAK AND MANUEL TIE FOR WOMEN'S 100M FREESTYLE GOLD

Canada's Penny Oleksiak, 16, and Simone Manuel of the United States dead-heated for the women's 100 metres freestyle gold medal in a time of 52.70 seconds. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden claimed the bronze.

0210 PHELPS WINS 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY FOR 22ND GOLD

Michael Phelps of the United States won the Olympic 200 metres individual medley to capture his 22nd gold medal. Japan's Kosuke Hagino won silver and Wang Shun of China took bronze.

READ MORE

Gymnastics-Diminutive Biles stands tall among greats

Swimming-Franklin fails to make 200m backstroke final

Swimming-Phelps wins 200m individual medley for 22nd gold

Swimming-Efimova gets silver again as Kaneto wins women's 200 breaststroke

Swimming-Murphy completes U.S. backstroke double

Rugby-Successful Rio return gives rugby confidence in Games future

Boxing-Hernandez poised to end U.S. medal drought

Table tennis-Ma Long wins gold in all-China affair

Swimming-Manaudou qualifies first for men's 50m freestyle final

Rugby-English coach credited with rediscovering Fiji flair

Fiji PM announces public holiday after first Games medal

Sailing-Belgians suspect dirty water for Laser sailor illness

Athletics-South Africa's van Niekerk keeping cool in hunt for gold

Gymnastics-Raisman earns sweet redemption in Rio

Cycling-Britain set world record in women's team pursuit

0128 MURPHY COMPLETES U.S. BACKSTROKE DOUBLE

Ryan Murphy completed a backstroke double, adding the Olympic men's 200 metres gold to the 100 title he won earlier in the week. Mitch Larkin of Australia won the silver and Russian Evgeny Rylov took the bronze.

0119 JAPAN'S RIE KANETO WINS WOMEN'S 200M BREASTSTROKE

Japan's Rie Kaneto won the gold medal in the women's 200 metres breaststroke event, edging out controversial Russian Yulia Efimova who won her second silver of the Games. Shi Jinglin of China took the bronze.

0115 CHINA'S MA LONG TAKES TABLE TENNIS GOLD

China's Ma Long beat compatriot Zhang Jike 4-0 to win the gold medal in the men's table tennis singles event. Japan's Jun Mizutani won the bronze medal match with a win over Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus.

2310 BRITON KENNY SURPRISED AT RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

"All of it was a surprise today, genuinely. We surpassed ourselves. Then I thought we could run away with it, but New Zealand gave us a run," Kenny said after Britain won the men's track cycling team sprint gold.

"We went into the finals with nothing to lose. We left it on the track, and unbelievably it was enough to win the gold. We can't win the bloody worlds to save our lives, but we win the Olympics every time."

2246 CZECH JUDOKA KRPALEK DEDICATES GOLD TO COMPATRIOT

"In the last two matches I thought so strongly about my friend," said Krpalek of Alexandr Jurecka, who died in a diving accident in September. "I was thinking about him the whole day and especially in the last two matches," added Krpalek after winning the gold medal in the judo men's 100kg event.

"I had his picture with me all the time."

2234 NOBODY THINKS ABOUT BEATING BILES - ALY RAISMAN

"No one goes into this thinking they can beat Simone. I'm sure most people don't go into it thinking they can beat Usain Bolt either. So it's kind of the same thing," Raisman, who claimed silver in the women's individual all-around event, said.

"We are like sisters. I told her before today, I want you to win and I want second."

2232 FIJI CLINCH RUGBY SEVENS GOLD

Fiji were crowned the first men's rugyb sevens Olympic champions after crushing Britain 43-7 in the final of the inaugural tournament. Britain took silver, while South Africa claimed the bronze.

2225 WINNING ALL AROUND GOLD HASN'T CHANGED ME - BILES

"I'm not a celebrity. I'm just Simone Biles, but it's amazing to be recognised for all of this success for myself and for team USA," the American said.

"I'm not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps, I'm the first Simone Biles. To me, I'm just the same Simone. I just have two Olympic Gold medals now. I feel like I did my job tonight."

2224 ROMANIA WINS WOMEN'S TEAM EPEE GOLD

Romania beat China 44-38 to win the gold medal in the women's team epee fencing event. China, who settled for silver, collected its 500th medal in Olympic history in any sport. Russia secured the bronze medal.

2214 BULGARIA'S DANEKOVA FAILS DOPING TEST - SOURCES

Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova has tested positive for a banned substance and has been temporarily suspended pending the test of her 'B' sample, two sources familiar with the case told Reuters.

2144 TEAM MATES' MISTAKES GUIDED SOUTH KOREA'S CHANG TO GOLD

"Having less pressure wasn't helpful," said Chang Hye-jin, the least fancied of three formidable Koreans in the draw before she clinched the women's individual archery gold medal.

"But I watched my teammates shooting, because of the strong wind, I noticed they made many mistakes. So I watched to see what I could learn."

2144 SPAIN'S NADAL SETS SIGHTS ON MULTIPLE FINALS

"My only priority is that I have a silver medal for sure. It's time to enjoy it," said Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who is participating in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

"I'm also in the quarter-finals in singles, which is very important, but I came here not expecting anything, having practised almost zero for the last two months."

2144 BRITAIN WIN GOLD IN MEN'S TEAM SPRINT

Britain won the men's track cycling team sprint gold after defeating New Zealand, with Callum Skinner anchoring them to victory in the first event of the track programme.

Britain clocked 42.440 for the three laps of the 250 metre circuit, 0.102 seconds quicker than New Zealand. France beat Australia to win the bronze medal.

2105 BILES WINS WOMEN'S ALL AROUND GOLD

Simone Biles claimed her second gold medal when she won the women's gymnastics all-around title. The American became the first woman in 20 years to win the Olympic all-around title as the reigning world champion, with a total of 62.198.

Compatriot Aly Raisman claimed silver, while Russia's Aliya Mustafina settled for bronze.

2048 COACH RIDE GIVES DUJARDIN ENOUGH TO WORRY ABOUT AS SHE PLAYS DOWN RIO SAFETY CONCERNS

"No, but I will say the coach drive in is crazy. The drivers drive so fast here. Like, I can't help but looking and thinking, 'Yep, we're 10 seconds fast," Britain's Charlotte Dujardin said when asked whether she had any safety concerns after day two of the dressage grand prix.

"Nope, now we're 20 seconds fast. Nope, now we're a minute fast'. And when we go around a corner the wheels will just screech across the road and we're holding on for grim death around these poles. I'm like, 'Could we pay for this roller coaster ride?'."

2047 LOCAL CROWD SETTLED TO SUPPORT ME, SAYS JUDOKA HARRISON

"Because I didn't fight the Brazilian? No, I think that, they're not going to like that I have this to say, but I think they were afraid that if Mayra (Aguiar) fought me in the final that it would be a bad situation for her," said American judoka Kayla Harrison, the women's 78kg champion.

"So they wanted me to lose early and lose fast. But Mayra didn't make it to the final so I think that in the end they were like 'well, you can have it'."

2047 MARATHON SWIMMER BURNELL USES COKE AS SECRET WEAPON TO AVOID SICKNESS

"I'm an athlete and I have trained all my life for the opportunity to compete at an Olympic Games and all I am concerning myself with is performing to the best of my ability," said marathon swimmer Jack Burnell when asked about the reports of dangerous bacteria in the water off Copacabana Bay.

"I haven't been ill before. I often drink coke after the swim, this kills a lot of the bugs that you may have taken on."

2031 CZECH REPUBLIC'S KRPALEK WINS JUDO MEN'S 100KG GOLD

Lukas Krpalek, the Czech Republic's flag bearer, beat Azerbaijan's Elmar Gasimov to win the gold medal in the judo men's 100kg event. Ryunosuke Haga of Japan and Cyrille Maret of France won the bronze medals.

2028 U.S. POLE VAULTER KENDRICKS DISAPPOINTED BY THE ABSENCE OF RUSSIAN ATHLETES

"I'm disappointed that the issue didn't come sooner so clean athletes could shine through. This is a process the sport has to go through in order to grow," said American Sam Kendricks, the second-ranked pole vaulter.

"More light on this issue makes it so that everybody is held to the same standard. I am unhappy that several of my Russian friends are unable to compete as I believe that they will compete fairly."

2028 MONEY MANAGEMENT KEY IN SHAPING YOUNG ATHLETES' FUTURE, SAYS HIGH JUMPER LOWE

"I grew up with a lot of poverty so as soon as I had money I spent it quickly," said U.S. high jumper Chaunte Lowe. "I went shopping, bought houses and cars. Then I had a child and the money stopped flowing in. My body is my money."

"My husband was laid off because of the recession. It broke me as a person, losing everything I worked for. I think it's important to talk to athletes and tell them to save for the future. What's important now is not important later."

2017 PLAYING IN WINDY CONDITIONS WAS A CHALLENGE - ANDY MURRAY

"The conditions (wind) were making it very, very hard. And once I got the momentum I went with it and that was it. That's what makes it hard," the Briton said after beating Italian Fabio Fognini to reach the quarter-finals of the tennis tournament.

"Into the wind you start to hit the ball flatter and harder and when you're playing with the wind you play with more top spin."

2010 BRITAIN SET NEW WORLD RECORD IN WOMEN'S TEAM PURSUIT

Britain clocked four minutes 13.260 seconds in a qualifying session to set a new track cycling world record in the women's team pursuit. It surpassed the mark Australia (4:13.683) set at last year's world championships.

2000 SWEDE GOLFER STENSON CITES CROWDS AS A DISTRACTION

"It was a patience test out there. I think we had to back off quite a lot of shots. There were more mobile phones and cameras than normal," Henrik Stenson said after he shot a five-under par 66 in the first round of the men's competition.

"I guess partly because it's a different crowd out there than we normally have. It was a tough day given the conditions and how many times we had to back off the shots."

1950 SOUTH KOREA'S CHANG TAKES GOLD IN ARCHERY

South Korea's Chang Hye-jin took the women's individual archery gold medal with a 6-2 win over Lisa Unruh of Germany. South Korea's Ki Bo-bae, the individual winner at the 2012 London Games, beat Mexico's Alejandra Valencia for the bronze.

1904 WILLIAMS SISTERS SET SIGHTS ON U.S. OPEN

"Definitely not ideal, but we've had an amazing Olympics and it doesn't go your way every time and we know that," former Olympic champion Venus Williams, who was eliminated in the first round, said.

World number one Serena Williams was bundled out in the third round.

"What can you do except come back and play again? So we're both looking forward to obviously the U.S. Open, but for now I still have got to focus right here."

1855 RIO GAMES WILL FUEL AMERICAN ROOKIES' DESIRE - PHELPS

"It's a young, hungry team and I think that's something that is really special," Michael Phelps, who has already secured three golds at the Rio Games, said.

"We are able to get these guys some swims at this level and I think it's something that hopefully is going to help them throughout their career. It keeps them excited and hungry for another four years. I feel like we have a lot of hungry kids who are pumped for the next four years."

1845 MURRAY BATTLES PAST FOGNINI

Defending champion and men's second seed Andy Murray of Britain recovered after dropping the second set to win 6-1 2-6 6-3 against Italy's Fabio Fognini to move into the quarter-finals of the men's tennis competition.

1835 BRITAIN THROUGH TO MEN'S RUGBY SEVENS FINALS

Britain edged South Africa, the men's second seeds, 7-5 in the semi-finals of the rugby sevens. Britain will face Fiji in the finals later on Thursday.

1820 SKANTAR COUSINS WIN MEN C-2 GOLD

Slovakian cousins Ladislav Skantar and Peter Skantar took gold in the men's canoe double C-2 in Deodoro's Whitewater Arena. Britain's Richard Hounslow and David Florence won silver, while Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche of France took bronze.

1810 NAMIBIAN BOXER RELEASED

Boxer Jonas Junius has been released and is free to compete at the Rio Games, after the Namibian was arrested following accusations that he attempted to sexually assault a maid in the Olympic village, a spokesman for the Rio 2016 organisers said.

Junius, who was the flagbearer for Namibia, is competing in the light welterweight division.

1800 LOHAYNNY VICENTE, WHO LOST 21-17 21-17 TO LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS BRONZE MEDALLIST SAINA NEHWAL OF INDIA SHARES HER THOUGHTS ON BECOMING THE FIRST BRAZILLIAN TO PLAY AN OLYMPIC BADMINTON MATCH

"It was a great experience and at the end of the day I have much less experience than Nehwal. It is my first Olympic Games, I am only 20 years old. I've got more in me."

1752 TOP SEEDS FIJI REACH RUGBY SEVENS FINALS

Top seeds Fiji scored four tries en route to a 20-5 victory against Japan in the semi-finals of the men's rugby sevens, ensuring they would claim their first Olympic medal.

Fiji will face Britain in the finals at the Deodoro Stadium later on Thursday.

1745 BRITAIN'S BUATSI BEATS RASULOV IN BOXING

British boxer Joshua Buatsi defeated third seeded Elshod Rasulov of Uzbekistan by virtue of a knockout in their men's preliminary light heavyweight category bout.

1650 SPAIN'S RAFAEL NADAL, WHO IS SCHEDULED TO PLAY THREE MATCHES ON THURSDAY, SPEAKS AFTER DISPATCHING GILLES SIMON OF FRANCE

"Right now I'm very happy to have won in singles. Now comes the most important match of the day for us, which is the doubles, where we are closer to a medal. We will fight to the death for it," the third-seeded tennis player said. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar and Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby, Andrew Hay, Mark Lamport-Stokes, Peter Rutherford)