HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day 13 at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Latest news from the 13th day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Thursday (all times GMT):

0200 BOLT RELIEVED TO WIN GOLD AGAIN, SAYS IT COULD BE HIS LAST 200M RACE

"It's something that you work so hard for, so that when the moment comes, winning is just relief. Obviously so much could have gone wrong. So to win today, the feeling is one of relief," he said after winning the men's 200 metres gold.

"I don't know about the 200m in the future. Next year at the World Championships it will likely just be the 100m, even though my coach keeps trying to convince me otherwise. But personally for me, I think this is the last time I will run the 200m."

0146 JONES ON HER SECOND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL

"I was just so proud of myself for getting to the final again, so I just felt, you know the pressure's off I can just absolutely go for it," Jade Jones, who won gold in taekwondo at the London Games, said after winning the women's -57kg event.

"I wanted to become a legend, a double Olympic champion at 23 years old. I can't believe it."

0137 BOLT WINS THIRD SUCCESSIVE 200M GOLD

Usain Bolt of Jamaica won the men's 200 metres gold for the third successive Summer Games, crossing the line in 19.78 seconds. Andre de Grasse of Canada took silver, while Christophe Lemaitre finished third to claim bronze for France.

0137 AMERICAN ASHTON EATON HONOURED TO DRAW COMPARISONS WITH BRITAIN'S THOMPSON

"To win two Olympic golds in a row like Daley Thompson is very special. One day, I'm going to have to meet Daley, shake his hand and thank him for giving me something to chase after," Eaton said after winning his second straight decathlon gold.

"My throwing has been bad In the past, but I really got after the discus and shot here. Can I do three in a row? Maybe you should ask Daley."

0137 ABUGHAUSH TAKES MEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT TAEKWONDO GOLD

Jordan's Ahmad Abughaush beat Alexey Denisenko of Russia 10-6 to win the men's featherweight 58-68kg taekwondo gold. South Korea's Lee Daehoon and Joel Gonzalez Bonilla of Spain won the bronze medals.

0130 AMERICAN JOE KOVACS SAYS HE PRACTICED SHOT PUT USING BROKEN DUMBBELLS

"I started throwing in a parking lot without a shot put. We didn't have much in high school. We used broken dumbbells. Whatever looked like a ball and was heavy, we used it as a shot put," Kovacs said after he won the men's shot put silver.

0118 MUHAMMAD WINS WOMEN'S 400M HURDLES GOLD

Dalilah Muhammad of the United States led from start to finish to take the gold medal in the women's Olympic 400 metres hurdles. Denmark's Sara Slott Petersen won the silver medal ahead of Ashley Spencer of the United States.

0117 BRITAIN'S JONES WINS GOLD IN WOMEN'S FEATHERWEIGHT

Jade Jones of Britain beat Spain's Eva Calvo Gomez 16-7 to clinch the gold medal in the women's featherweight 49-57kg taekwondo final. Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran and Egypt's Hedaya Wahba won the bronze medals.

0116 CROATIA'S KOLAK WINS WOMEN'S JAVELIN THROW GOLD

Sara Kolak of Croatia won the gold medal in the women's javelin throw final, setting a personal best and a national record with her fourth attempt of 66.18 metres.

South Africa's Sunette Viljoen won silver while Czech Republic's Barbora Spotakova had to settle for a bronze.

0108 EATON WINS SECOND STRAIGHT DECATHLON GOLD

American Ashton Eaton won his second straight decathlon gold medal, tying the Olympic record after cruising to victory with a third-place finish in the final 1,500 metres.

France's Kevin Mayer took silver in the two-day event and Canadian Damian Warner the bronze.

0040 REVENGE AGAINST GERMANY NOT ON OUR MINDS, SAYS BRAZIL'S SOCCER COACH

"That was the World Cup, this is the Olympic team," Brazil head coach Rogerio Micale said when asked about getting revenge for Brazil's 7-1 defeat by Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup as the teams prepare to meet in the final of the men's Olympic tournament on Saturday.

"Neymar never played in that match so there is nothing that could generate any type of feeling that we have to take revenge. It is a different time with different players and ages."

0035 SEMENYA THROUGH TO WOMEN'S 800M FINAL

South Africa's Caster Semenya, the 2012 London Games silver medallist, qualified easily for the women's 800 metres final by winning the third of three semi-finals in the fastest time of the night - one minute, 58.15 seconds. Britain's Lynsey Sharp chased her over the line to also advance.

0032 CROUSER WINS MEN'S SHOT PUT GOLD, BREAKS OLYMPIC RECORD

American Ryan Crouser won the men's shot put gold, breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 22.52 metres. The 23-year-old set three personal bests in the final. Crouser's compatriot and reigning world champion Joe Kovacs had to settle for second, while New Zealand's Tomas Walsh grabbed bronze.

2308 CROATIA WIN GOLD IN MEN'S SAILING 470-CLASS

The Croatian duo of helmsman Sime Fantela and crewman Igor Marenic won gold in the men's 470-class. New Zealand's Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan clinched silver, while Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis of Greece secured bronze.

2258 SOLO RUN IN WOMEN'S 4X100M RELAY WAS 'DIFFERENT', SAYS FELIX

The United States reached the women's 4x100 metres final after grasping their second chance, racing alone around the Rio track in 41.77 seconds to knock China out of the last eight.

The reigning champions' appeal against the result of their morning heat, in which Allyson Felix bungled the second baton exchange, was upheld.

"It was different. It was really weird but when we walked out and people were cheering for us, it uplifted us and encouraged us and we were really grateful," Felix said after the race.

"I am probably the last person who would want to be involved in anything like this (a phantom run)."

2253 MAZZILLI HOPES ARGENTINA'S FIRST OLYMPIC HOCKEY GOLD CAN BOOST THE SPORT

"I think maybe it's going to help a lot in men's hockey in Argentina," said Argentina's Agustin Mazzilli. "The girls (women's team), they did everything really, really good the whole time.

"So we need now to increase our level in hockey in men's ... I hope everyone is watching this and we can play with more players in Argentina."

2233 CANADA'S WIEBE CLINCHES WOMEN'S 75KG WRESTLING GOLD

Erica Wiebe of Canada clinched the women's 75kg wrestling gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Guzel Manyurova 3-0 in the final. Zhang Fengliu of China and Russia's Ekaterina Bukina took the bronze medals.

2201 JAPAN'S KAWAI WINS GOLD IN FREESTYLE WOMEN'S 63KG

Risako Kawai of Japan pounded Belarus' Maria Mamashuk 3-0 to take the gold medal in the freestyle wrestling women's 63kg final. Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Larionova and Monika Ewa Michalik of Poland clinched the bronze medals.

2138 15-YEAR-OLD GOLD MEDALLIST UNSURE OF OLYMPICS FUTURE BUT PLANS FURTHER STUDIES

"Maybe not because I am quite tall for my age, but I will continue to work hard and press on with my training even if one day (my sports career) comes to an end. I will still continue training," Ren Qian said after winning the gold medal in the women's individual 10 metre platform event.

"I want to study law and also forensic medicine. I wasn't a schoolgirl from the start so even if I had to go to school, sometimes it feels quite difficult just to digest the things I've learned."

2135 STEVENSON GIFTED A WALKOVER TO BANTAMWEIGHT FINAL

U.S. bantamweight Shakur Stevenson was given a walkover to an boxing final with Cuba's Robeisy Ramirez after Russian opponent Vladimir Nikitin withdrew due to injury.

2130 ARGENTINA HOLD OFF BELGIUM TO TAKE MEN'S HOCKEY GOLD

Argentina beat Belgium 4-2 to claim the Olympic title and win their country's first Games medal in men's hockey, edging a close-fought match between two teams few expected to make the final.

2105 SOUTH KOREA'S PARK LEADS BY ONE AT HALFWAY

South Korea's Inbee Park shot her second consecutive five-under-par 66 to top the leaderboard ahead of American Stacy Lewis after the second round of the women's golf tournament.

Park made five birdies in a bogey-free back nine to take a one-shot lead over Lewis in benign conditions.

2049 ADAMS THROUGH TO WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT FINAL

Britain's defending flyweight champion Nicola Adams reached the final after beating China's Ren Cancan 3-0 in a re-run of their 2012 title bout. Adams will fight France's Sarah Ourahmoune in the gold medal match.

Cancan and Ourahmoune's beaten opponent, Ingrit Valencia Victoria of Colombia, take bronze medals.

2030 AMERICAN MAROULIS TAKES WOMEN'S 53KG WRESTLING GOLD

Helen Maroulis of the United States beat Japan's Saori Yoshida 3-1 to win the gold medal in the women's 53kg wrestling final. Natalya Sinishin of Azerbaijan and Sweden's Sofia Mattsson took the bronze medals.

2021 CAS CONFIRMS SUSPENSIONS OF TWO OLYMPIANS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the suspensions of two Rio athletes on doping offences. Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi was disqualified from the Games for use of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, and Brazilian road cyclist Kleber Da Silva Ramos disqualified for the blood-booster EPO.

2014 CHINESE TEENAGERS TAKE GOLD, SILVER ON 10M PLATFORM

Chinese teenagers Ren Qian and Si Yajie claimed the gold and silver medals respectively in the women's individual 10 metre platform diving event, with the bronze going to Canada's Meaghan Benfeito.

2010 SPAIN BEAT SERBIA TO REACH WOMEN'S BASKETBALL FINAL

Spain eased past Serbia 68-54 to reach the women's basketball gold medal final for the first time, where a possible showdown with the all-conquering United States awaits. Spain will face the winners of France and the unbeaten United States, who are bidding for their sixth straight gold.

1946 HICKEY DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AND TAKEN TO RIO POLICE STATION FOR DEPOSITION - OCI

Arrested IOC official Pat Hickey was released from hospital and taken to a Rio de Janeiro police station for questioning, the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) said.

Brazilian police arrested Europe's top Olympic official in a dawn raid on his hotel on Wednesday, in connection with an investigation into the illegal resale of Olympics tickets.

1923 BRAZIL'S GRAEL AND KUNZE WIN 49ERFX GOLD

Brazil's duo of skipper Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze won gold in the sailing women's 49erFX class in a dramatic come-from-behind medal race victory over the hard-driving New Zealand duo of Alex Maloney and Molly Meech.

1915 JONNY BROWNLEE CONTENT WITH SILVER BUT CONFIDENT OF BEATING BROTHER ALISTAIR IN TOKYO

"I'm used to getting beat by Alistair but I've gone better than last time in London when I got the bronze. I've actually been training a bit better than him and if it had come down to a sprint, I could win," Jonny said after he won silver in the triathlon, behind brother Alistair in a British 1-2.

"Maybe in four years, he'll be older, slower and greyer."

1910 GERMANY WIN MEN'S HOCKEY BRONZE

Germany won the men's hockey bronze medal after beating Netherlands 4-3 in a shootout.

1900 CUBA'S LA CRUZ WINS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT GOLD

Cuban Julio Cesar La Cruz beat Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov on a unanimous points decision to become his country's first ever light-heavyweight Olympic boxing champion. France's Mathieu Bauderlique and Britain's Joshua Buatsi took bronze medals as losing semi-finalists. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks, Nivedita Shankar and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Andrew Hay)