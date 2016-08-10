HIGHLIGHTS-Olympics-Day four at the Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Latest news from the fourth day of competition at the Rio Olympics on Tuesday (all times GMT):

0137 KATIE LEDECKY ON BEING THE FUTURE OF AMERICAN SWIMMING

"I'm kind of the present, too," said Ledecky, who became the first female swimmer since 1972 to win both the 200m and 400m freestyle events at the same Olympic Games.

0129 PHELPS TAKES 200 METRES BUTTERFLY GOLD

Michael Phelps of the United States won the 20th Olympic gold medal of his career by winning the 200 metres butterfly final. Japan's Masato Sakai took the silver medal and Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi the bronze.

0120 UNITED STATES' LEDECKY WINS WOMEN'S 200M FREESTYLE

Ledecky took the women's 200m freestyle to claim her second individual gold of the Rio Games. Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden secured the silver while Emma McKeon of Australia won bronze.

0010 CHINA'S SHI TAKES GOLD IN 69KG WEIGHTLIFTING

Shi Zhiyong of China took the gold medal in the men's Olympic 69kg weightlifting event. Daniyar Ismayilov of Turkey won silver, while Izzat Artykov of Kyrgyzstan clinched bronze.

0008 UKRAINE'S ELINA SVITOLINA THRILLED AFTER UNEXPECTED WIN OVER SERENA WILLIAMS

"It's unreal. It's just the perfect moment. To beat her at the Olympics is extremely special for me. I was expecting that I could play well. Just push to her limits. Obviously she was not playing well today, but in some moments she was serving really well and playing some great shots."

"I expected it was going to be up and down and I think I played really well today. I was just waiting for my opportunity."

2359 AFTER EARLY EXIT FROM GAMES, SERENA WILLIAMS LOOKS FORWARD TO FACING UKRAINE'S ELINA SVITOLINA AGAIN

"It's obviously disappointing but, you know, she played really well and I think the better player today won. I can't wait for the next time and I know next time it's going to be a really good match. I'll look forward to it," said United States' Serena Williams, who lost to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

2301 SERENA CRASHES OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

Olympic champion Serena Williams crashed out in the third round after a shock 6-4 6-3 defeat to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, ranked 20 in the world.

2233 HUNGARY'S GEZA IMRE ON BEING THE OLDEST FENCER TO WIN AN OLYMPIC MEDAL IN 64 YEARS

"Yeah, it's great but it's the oldest loser. I had another silver medal and it's different. A gold and a silver is different," said Imre, who lost to South Korea's Park Sang-young in the men's epee individual gold medal bout.

2122 CHINA'S CHEN RUOLIN SPEAKS ON HER PERSONAL STRUGGLES WITH DIVING AFTER WINNING THE GOLD MEDAL IN THE WOMEN'S SYNCHRONISED 10M PLATFORM

"Over the past two years, I have struggled a lot and it has not been easy. I have even thought about quitting the sport altogether, but at last I'm still here."

"Diving has really taken a toll on my body. I had to go through a lot of conditioning to get back to how I felt before. And now, it's like all of the pressure is gone, and I'm very relieved."

2120 U.S. CLINCHES WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS TEAM GOLD

Simone Biles secured her first Olympic title when she helped the United States to the women's gymnastics team gold with a total of 184.897 points. Russia claimed silver, while China picked up bronze.

2104 SOUTH KOREA'S PARK WINS MEN'S EPEE INDIVIDUAL GOLD

South Korea's Park Sang-young beat Geza Imre of Hungary 15-14 to win the gold medal in the men's epee individual event. Gauthier Grumier of France defeated Benjamin Steffen of Switzerland 15-11 in the bronze medal match.

2048 WHEELCHAIR ARCHER ZAHRA NEMATI OF IRAN SENDS INSPIRING MESSAGE FOR DISABLED ATHLETES

"My goal is to do my best to tell them: it's not over, they can still fight with the situation and do great things. Don't let your disability defeat you. Sport is the best means to defeat disability," said Nemati, who lost her first-round encounter to Inna Stepanova of Russia.

2046 TAKUYA HANEDA ON BEING THE FIRST CANOE SLALOM MEDALLIST FROM JAPAN

"I think we have been working very hard to be the first medallist from Japan and of course from Asia. As well as representing Japan, that was my goal. It is my third Olympics and this is the first time an Asian or Japanese has won a medal so for me it is indeed a great pleasure," said Takuya, who won a bronze medal in the canoe slalom event.

2045 KARINA GORICHEVA ON KAZAKHSTAN'S WEIGHTLIFTING PARTICIPATION AT THE RIO GAMES BEING IN DOUBT UNTIL RECENTLY

"Of course these events happening around doping and weightlifting was a little bit nervous, we were nervous. But still, we were hoping until the end that we would take part in this Olympics and we would come and tell the world that we are clean and honest," Karina Goricheva said after she won a bronze medal in the women's 63kg Group A weightlifting competition.

2038 KHALMURZAEV WINS RUSSIA'S SECOND JUDO GOLD

Khasan Khalmurzaev beat Travis Stevens of the United States in the men's -81kg category to win Russia's second judo gold medal of the Rio Games. Takanori Nagase won Japan's sixth judo bronze medal so far in Rio. Sergiu Toma of the United Arab Emirates won the other bronze.

2030 BRITAIN'S GILES SCOTT HOPING FOR MORE WINDS IN COMING DAYS

"It would be good to get some more breeze. Is it hard in the light (winds), not physically hard work but its mentally draining," said Scott, who is in 10th place after the first two races of the men's heavyweight Finn class on Tuesday.

2027 ANNA KORAKAKI THRILLED AT BECOMING THE FIRST GREEK WOMAN TO WIN MULTIPLE MEDALS IN ANY SPORT AT A SINGLE OLYMPIC GAMES

"It's a gold one, and it's my second one in my first Olympic Games. I have no words really. I am super happy. I do not know, my voice is shaking. I hope this medal will be the beginning of something good," said Korakaki, who won the gold medal in the women's 25 metre pistol event and bronze in the 10 metre air pistol.

2014 TRSTENJAK BECOMES SLOVENIA'S SECOND OLYMPIC JUDO CHAMPION

Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak defeated Clarisse Agbegnenou of France in the women's -63kg category to become her country's second Olympic champion in judo. Israel's Yarden Gerbi and Anicka van Emden of the Netherlands won bronze.

2013 SPAIN'S RAFA NADAL EXPRESSES SURPRISE AFTER NOVAK DJOKOVIC'S FIRST ROUND LOSS TO ARGENTINA'S JUAN MARTIN DEL POTRO

"When the best player of the world loses it's always a surprise. We cannot demand more of Novak. I think what he's been doing is something unbelievable and he can lose sometimes.

"His success is something difficult to repeat. It's normal that in some moments he'll lose some matches. But at the same time he had a very negative draw against one of the best players in the world."

2002 CHINA WINS WOMEN'S 10 METRE SYNCHRONIZED DIVING GOLD

China's Chen Ruolin and Liu Huixia won gold in the women's synchronized 10 metre platform diving event with a total score of 354.00 points. Silver medallists Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong delivered Malaysia's first medal of the Games, while Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Roseline Filion took third place.

1957 WEIGHTLIFTER DENG OF CHINA CLINCHES GOLD

China's Deng Wei secured the gold medal in the women's 63kg weightlifting event. Choe Hyo Sim of Korea won the silver while Kazakhstan's Karina Goricheva clinched bronze.

1932 MAJOR WINNER DANNY WILLETT OF BRITAIN ON COMPETING AT THE RIO GAMES AFTER EXPRESSING INITIAL DOUBTS OVER ZIKA VIRUS

"You sit at breakfast, Andy Murray is across the hall from us with Jamie (Murray). Breakfast with Jess Ennis the other morning, things you wouldn't naturally do. We played tennis last night, got lent some racquets from the lads next door (the Murray brothers). There are no downsides (over his decision to compete)."

1926 SPAIN'S GARBINE MUGURUZA ON GETTING OVER RIO HEARTBREAK

"I'm over it. I have to go to the court again, I have a doubles match. This is the Olympic Games, I know it's frustrating and disappointing to lose, but it's my first Games, I was not expecting to come here and win a gold medal like that. So that's all I can say," said Muguruza, who lost to Puerto Rico's Monica Puig.

1923 KORAKAKI TAKES GOLD IN WOMEN'S 25 METRE PISTOL EVENT

Greek shooter Anna Korakaki took the gold medal in the women's 25 metre pistol event. She prevailed over Monika Karsch of Germany, who won silver, while Heidi Diethelm Gerber of Switzerland won the bronze medal.

Korakaki becomes the first Greek woman to win multiple medals in any sport at a single Olympic Games.

1914 GERMANY'S MICHAEL JUNG ON DEFENDING HIS TITLE FROM THE 2012 LONDON GAMES

"To do this twice with the same horse is very special. It is unbelievable. An amazing feeling when you come in and your horse jumps so powerfully. In London it felt the same. Sam is just amazing. A brilliant horse," Jung said.

1847 FRANCE'S CHANUT WINS C1 ON WHITEWATER

French paddler Denis Gargaud Chanut negotiated the 24 gates along the churning 242m whitewater course to secure gold in the canoe slalom C1 final. He finished 0.85 seconds ahead of Slovakia's Matej Benus, while Japan's Takuya Haneda finished third.

1838 RYAN LOCHTE ON FELLOW AMERICAN KATIE LEDECKY'S ABILITY TO CONTEND FOR GOLD AT EVERY EVENT BETWEEN 200M FREESTYLE AND 800M FREESTYLE

"That's what she trains for. She's an animal. She can swim distance, she can swim sprint, it doesn't matter. She just loves getting on those blocks and racing and that's what you've got to do at this stage. It's not about the times, it's about racing," Lochte said after qualifying for the final of the 4x200m freestyle relay.

1825 MUGURUZA SUFFERS STRAIGHT SETS DEFEAT

Monica Puig of Puerto Rico thrashed women's third seed Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-1 in the third round of the women's singles tennis competition.

1825 GERMANY'S JUNG WINS EVENTING GOLD

Germany's Michael Jung won his second consecutive individual eventing gold medal on Sam after posting two clear rounds in the final show jumping phase, while France's Astier Nicolas took silver and Phillip Dutton of the United States won bronze.

1723 SONNY BILL WILLIAMS OUT OF OLYMPICS

Sonny Bill Williams, the highest profile player in the rugby sevens tournament, was ruled out of the rest of the Olympics after suffering an Achilles injury in New Zealand's opening match on Tuesday.

Williams will be replaced by Sione Molia.

1723 COPELAND BOWS OUT

Defending champion Katherine Copeland and her partner Charlotte Taylor of Britain suffered a shock exit from the lightweight double sculls after the pair finished third at the repechage stage, behind United States and Japan.

1715 AUSTRALIA OVERCOME FRANCE IN WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Australia dominated all four quarters against London 2012 silver medallists France to win 89-71 in the women's basketball Group A clash.

1708 MURRAY EASES PAST MONACO, FERRER KNOCKED OUT

Defending champion Andy Murray of Britain dropped just four games en route to a 6-3 6-1 victory against Juan Monaco of Argentina in the second round of the men's tennis.

The second seed will face Benoit Paire of France or Italian Fabio Fognini in the next round.

World number 12 David Ferrer of Spain was knocked out by Russia's Evgeny Donskoy 3-6 7-6(1) 7-5.

1618 SVEN MARESCH OF GERMANY ON BEING DISQUALIFIED AGAINST SERGIU TOMA IN THE MEN'S -81KG JUDO:

"I was bad, I am ashamed for my performance. The penalties were justified. I did not find a way against him (Toma). I was in good shape. I felt great and I did not have any problems making my weight.

"I just did not get into it and it was completely bad."

1610 INDIA EDGE OUT ARGENTINA IN HOCKEY

Goals from Kothajit Khadangbam and Chinglensana Kangujam helped India beat Argentina 2-1 in their men's Pool B hockey clash.

1555 JAPAN BEAT NEW ZEALAND IN RUGBY SEVENS

New Zealand suffered a shock 14-12 rugby sevens defeat by Japan in a tight contest in Pool C at the Deodoro Stadium.

Sonny Bill Williams, a two time World Cup winner in the 15-man game, had to leave the field with an ankle injury two minutes into the second half.

1545 FRANCE WIN EVENTING TEAM GOLD

France won the equestrian team eventing gold as riders from Australia and New Zealand knocked rails down. Defending champions Germany took silver, while Australia claimed bronze.

1545 BRITISH RIDER THOMAS TO RIDE IN TIME TRIAL

Geraint Thomas, who finished 11th in the men's road race, will join Chris Froome to ride in the time trial event on Wednesday, the British Olympic Association said on Tuesday.

Thomas was included after several riders withdrew due to injuries sustained in the men's road race.

1540 CAROLINA MARIN, THE TOP SEED IN WOMEN'S BADMINTON, FIRES AN EARLY WARNING TO HER OPPONENTS:

"I am a new Carolina...I am mentally and physically better (and) in the best shape of my life."

1530 KEYS THROUGH TO QUARTERS

Seventh seed Madison Keys of the United States hit 38 winners in a tight-three set victory over ninth seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in their women's tennis third round clash.

1530 SOUTH AFRICA, BRITAIN NOTCH UP EASY WINS

South Africa thrashed Spain 24-0 in their men's rugby sevens Pool B encounter, while Britain ran out comfortable 31-7 winners against Kenya in their Pool C clash.

1500 FRANCE BEAT AUSTRALIA IN MEN'S RUGBY SEVENS

Three tries from Terry Bouhraoua helped France beat Australia 31-14 in their men's pool B rugby sevens clash at the Deodoro Stadium.

1445 FENG BUNDLED OUT OF TABLE TENNIS

Women's second seed Tianwei Feng of Singapore was beaten 14-12 11-8 11-7 11-7 by Japan's Ai Fukuhara, seeded sixth, in the table tennis quarter-finals.

1415 LI THROUGH TO TABLE TENNIS SEMI-FINALS

Reigning Olympic champion and women's third seed Li Xiaoxia of China wasted little time dispatching seventh seed Ching-I Cheng of Taiwan 11-5 11-5 11-6 11-6 to go through to the semi-finals of the women's singles.

1410 FRANCE BEAT QATAR IN MEN'S HANDBALL

A dominant second-half display gave defending champions France a 35-20 victory over Qatar in their men's group A handball clash in the Future Arena.

1410 MARK CAVENDISH HAS HIS SAY ON LIZZIE ARMITSTEAD'S MISSED DRUGS TESTS

"Did she (Armitstead) dope? No and I don't believe she did. Was it an administrative error? Yes it was, absolutely? Was it her fault? Yes it was, absolutely," Cavendish, who will take part in the omnium event on the track, told Sky Sports.

1410 BRITAIN'S JOHN COLLINS, WHO QUALIFIED FOR THE FINALS OF THE MEN'S DOUBLE SCULLS WITH JONATHAN WALTON, REFLECTS ON THEIR WIN

"If I get hit by a bus today, I'll die a happy man," he told the BBC.

1320 DUTCH CYCLIST VAN VLEUTEN, WHO CRASHED DURING WOMEN'S ROAD RACE, SHARES UPDATE

"Thanks for all the messages. Hard to deal with my disappointment but also proud about our performance," Annemiek van Vleuten tweeted from her official twitter handle @AvVleuten.

1320 HUNGARY OVERCOME CHINA IN WATER POLO

Hungary beat a spirited Chinese team 13-11 in the women's Group B water polo match at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre on Tuesday.

1207 SWIMMER YUSRA MARDINI, WHO IS COMPETING FOR THE REFUGEE OLYMPIC TEAM

"There are a lot of stories about me and a lot of people want to take a picture ... This is really good, because it is helping to send our message to the world, and show everyone that refugees can do something.

"But I'll never be like (Michael) Phelps, as big or as famous. I didn't achieve a lot until now. If I can achieve something, maybe I can be like him."

1205 NZ ROWER DRYSDALE SAFELY THROUGH

Reigning Olympic champion Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand finished ahead of rival Ondrej Synek Czech Republic in the quarter-finals of the men's single sculls event. Both rowers move into the semi-finals.

1205 U.S. BEAT CHINA IN BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Kerri Walsh Jennings, who is seeking her fourth successive Olympic gold and April Ross beat China's Fan Wang and Yuan Yue 21-16 21-9 in their Pool C women's beach volleyball encounter. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar and Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond and Bill Rigby)