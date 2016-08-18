FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Hockey-Argentina hold off Belgium to take men's gold
August 18, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Hockey-Argentina hold off Belgium to take men's gold

Jack Stubbs

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina beat Belgium 4-2 to claim the Olympic title on Thursday and win their country's first Games medal in men's hockey, edging a close-fought match between two teams few expected to make the final.

Long playing in the shadow of a much-celebrated women's team, Argentina's men will leave Rio with their first Olympic hockey medal.

Belgium's sliver was their best finish at the Games in 96 years. They last took home bronze in Antwerp in 1920.

Both teams had beaten the odds in Rio to make their first Olympic final. Belgium eliminated world number two the Netherlands 3-1 on Tuesday, hours before Argentina routed defending champions Germany 5-2.

The Germans were reduced to scrapping it out for third place against the Dutch ahead of the main event, twice gold medallists Germany claiming the bronze after winning a penalty shootout 4-3 following a tense 1-1 draw at full time.

Editing by Ed Osmond

