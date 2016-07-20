ADVISORY-Reuters previews the Rio de Janeiro Olympics

July 20 (Reuters) - From tomorrow, Reuters will run a series of sports features, interviews, profiles and previews in the lead-up to the Aug. 5-21 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The first batch, focusing on athletics, will go out at 0100 GMT/9 PM ET on July 21 with further tranches on the following days at the same time.

From July 26, we will run a dedicated preview on each of the 28 sports featuring at the Games.

Full details of the stories being run each day will be found on the Reuters Sports Schedule