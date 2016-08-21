FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-OCI's new head among six whose passports seized by Brazil police- source
August 21, 2016 / 7:56 PM / a year ago

Olympics-OCI's new head among six whose passports seized by Brazil police- source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The interim president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) is among six people who had their passports seized by Brazilian police in an operation on Sunday against the illegal resale of tickets to the Rio Games, a police source said.

Amongst the others who had their passports taken were OCI Executive Director Stephen Martin, Secretary-General Dermot Henihan and Treasurer Kevin Kilty, said the source. The operation followed the arrest of the OCI's President Patrick Hickey on Wednesday as part of the case.

OCI spokespeople were not immediately available for comment. Hickey has stepped aside from all Olympic roles until the investigation is concluded. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)

