a year ago
Olympics-Police find unused Games tickets in OCI Rio raid
#Olympics News
August 21, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Police find unused Games tickets in OCI Rio raid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian police found an allocation of unused Rio 2016 tickets in a raid on the Olympic Council of Ireland's Rio offices on Sunday morning, the OCI said in a statement.

Earlier, police seized passports, computers, mobile phones and tickets from three OCI members.

The three will be questioned on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a scheme to resell Games tickets at inflated prices. The probe has already led to the detention of IOC member Pat Hickey, who is being held at Rio's notorious Bangu prison. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
