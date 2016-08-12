FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Judo-France's Riner defends title in men's +100kg
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Judo-France's Riner defends title in men's +100kg

Chris Gallagher

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Teddy Riner beat Japan's Hisayoshi Harasawa to defend his Olympic title in the +100kg category on Friday, claiming France's second judo gold of the day and cementing his place as the world's best judoka.

Riner, who has not lost a match in six years, had to overcome a tough challenge from Israel's Or Sasson in the semi-final before defeating Harasawa on penalties in the gold medal match.

Sasson and Brazil's Rafael Silva won bronze.

Riner's victory comes on the heels of compatriot Emilie Andeol's gold in the women's +78kg division on Friday, which was France's first judo gold of their Rio campaign. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Toby Davis)

