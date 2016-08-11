Olympics-Judo-Harrison repeats as women's -78kg champion

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - American Kayla Harrison defeated France's Audrey Tcheumeo on Thursday to successfully defend her Olympic title and create a legacy as one of the all-time greats in judo.

Harrison becomes the first to win multiple Olympic gold medals in the women's -78kg category and joins a short list of judokas who have won more than one gold in any weight class.

The 26-year-old American came out with guns blazing and was clearly the aggressor the whole match but was only ahead by penalties with seconds to go, when she got Tcheumeo to submit on a hold for the match-ending ippon.

The crowd was disappointed not to see a dream finals clash between Harrison and rival Mayra Aguiar of Brazil -- they had been shouting "Mayra is coming!" during the American's semi-final match with Slovenia's Anamari Velensek -- and boos rained down when Tcheumeo overcame Aguiar on penalties.

Aguiar and Velensek won bronze. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Frank Pingue)