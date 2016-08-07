FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Judo-Kelmendi assured of becoming first Kosovo medallist
#Olympics News
August 7, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Judo-Kelmendi assured of becoming first Kosovo medallist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Majlinda Kelmendi has advanced to the women's judo final at the Rio Games on Sunday, guaranteed of at least a silver medal and becoming the first athlete from Kosovo to win an Olympic medal.

In the -52kg weight category, Kelmendi edged out Japan's Misato Nakamura in the semi-final on a single penalty. She next faces Odette Giuffrida of Italy in the battle for gold.

Rio marks the first Olympics at which athletes are competing under the flag of Kosovo, which proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and which was accepted as a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2014.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Alison Williams

