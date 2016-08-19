Olympics-Brazil police says U.S. swimmer Feigen agrees to pay $11,000 fine

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Olympic gold medallist Jimmy Feigen agreed to pay 35,000 reais ($11,000) to a sporting charity after police said he and team mate Ryan Lochte were responsible for giving false testimony, civil police said in a statement on Friday.

Feigen and Lochte were among four U.S. swimmers shown to have lied about being stopped by gunmen posing as police in the early hours of Sunday, in an incident that has dominated news coverage of South America's first Olympics. ($1 = 3.2320 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Ossian Shine)