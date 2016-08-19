U.S. swimmers Conger and Bentz land in Miami - Reuters witness

MIAMI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz landed in Miami from Brazil early on Friday, after being moved to business class and covering themselves to avoid media during an overnight flight, according to a Reuters witness.

Brazilian police accuse them of fabricating a story about being robbed at gunpoint during the Rio Games. Ryan Lochte, the most outspoken about the alleged robbery, is already in the United States and Jimmy Feigen was still in Brazil hoping to secure the release of his passport. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Writing by Caroline Stauffer in Rio; Editing by Alison Williams)