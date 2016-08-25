FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ryan Lochte signs endorsement deal for cough drops
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 25, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Ryan Lochte signs endorsement deal for cough drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Days after losing all his major sponsors, Ryan Lochte signed an endorsement deal with a company that made light of the scandal involving the U.S. Olympic swimmer at the Rio Games.

Pine Bros Softish Throat Drops, which makes cough drops, said it had signed Lochte, a 12-time Olympic medalist, for a television commercial and print ads.

Lochte lost all four of his major sponsors on Monday, including Speedo USA and Ralph Lauren Corp, following his apology for an "exaggerated" story about being robbed at gunpoint in Rio.

Lochte's version of the incident embarrassed the host city, angered local officials and further revelations about it - casting doubt on Lochte's story - dominated news coverage of South America's first Olympics.

"We all make mistakes, but they're rarely given front page scrutiny," Pine Bros Chief Executive Rider McDowell said in a statement on Thursday.

"I'm confident that Pine Bros fans will support our decision to give Ryan a second chance," he said. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
