a year ago
Olympics-Rio mayor says has "pity & contempt" for U.S. swimmers
#Olympics News
August 19, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Rio mayor says has "pity & contempt" for U.S. swimmers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Rio's mayor, Eduardo Paes, accepted an apology given by the U.S. Olympic Committee over the incident involving four American swimmers who lied about being robbed at gunpoint, but he said he had "pity and contempt" for the athletes involved.

Paes said on Friday that the behaviour of the four swimmers did not represent the good spirit that the rest of the American delegation had shown. He also emphasized that U.S. tourists were always welcome in his city.

The four swimmers are Ryan Lochte, Jimmy Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
