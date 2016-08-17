Olympics-Brazil police sought passports of swimmers Lochte & Feigen - USOC

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian police sought passports and further testimony from U.S. swimmers Ryan Lochte and James Feigen on Wednesday, the U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) said, as authorities questioned their accounts of how they came to be robbed at gunpoint.

USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said in an email to Reuters that the pair had moved out of the Athletes Village after the end of the swimming competition. He said he could not give the whereabouts of Lochte and Feigen for security reasons but that the USOC was cooperating with Brazilian authorities. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Mark Bendeich)