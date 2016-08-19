FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Olympics-USOC apologizes for behavior of four swimmers

Leela de Kretser

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United States Olympic Committee apologized on Thursday to the people of Brazil for the behavior of four American swimmers who were found to have lied about a gunpoint robbery, prompting enormous criticism of the Games host city.

America's official Olympic body acknowledged that one of its athletes had committed an act of vandalism in a gas station restroom and the swimmers had handed over money to security staff after they'd demanded payment for the damage in the early hours of Sunday.

"The behavior of these athletes is not acceptable, nor does it represent the values of Team USA," USOC chief executive Scott Blackmun said in a statement released on Thursday night.

Editing by:

