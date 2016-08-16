FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Dutchman Weertman wins marathon in photo finish
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Dutchman Weertman wins marathon in photo finish

Mary Milliken

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands won the men's marathon swimming event in a photo finish off Rio's Copacabana Beach on Tuesday.

After covering a distance of 10 km, the 24-year-old Weertman touched the electronic pads at the finish line just before Spiros Gianniotis of Greece, giving the Dutchman his first gold medal in his first Olympics.

The official results showed the first two swimmers with the same time.

Marc-Antoine Olivier of France won the bronze medal.

Tuesday's race is the first of three editions to take place in the ocean. The water temperature was a comfortable 21 C under sunny skies. (Reporting by Mary Milliken, editing by Neil Robinson)

