a year ago
Olympics-Medals table after Day 15 of competition
#Olympics News
August 21, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day 15 of competition in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        43  37  36  116   
2.   Britain                     27  22  17  66    
3.   China                       26  18  26  70    
4.   Russia                      17  17  19  53    
5.   Germany                     17  10  14  41    
6.   Japan                       12  8   21  41    
7.   France                      9   17  14  40    
8.   South Korea                 9   3   9   21    
9.   Australia                   8   11  10  29    
10.  Italy                       8   11  7   26    
11.  Netherlands                 8   6   4   18    
12.  Hungary                     8   3   4   15    
13.  Spain                       7   3   4   14    
14.  Brazil                      6   6   6   18    
15.  Jamaica                     6   3   2   11    
16.  Kenya                       5   6   1   12    
17.  Croatia                     5   3   2   10    
18.  Cuba                        5   2   4   11    
19.  New Zealand                 4   9   5   18    
20.  Canada                      4   3   15  22    
21.  Kazakhstan                  3   5   9   17    
22.  Colombia                    3   2   3   8     
23.  Iran                        3   1   4   8     
24.  Greece                      3   1   2   6     
25.  Argentina                   3   1   0   4     
26.  Sweden                      2   6   3   11    
27.  South Africa                2   6   2   10    
28.  Ukraine                     2   5   4   11    
29.  Poland                      2   3   6   11    
30.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
30=. Serbia                      2   3   2   7     
32.  Uzbekistan                  2   2   5   9     
33.  Belgium                     2   2   2   6     
33=. Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
33=. Switzerland                 2   2   2   6     
36.  Slovakia                    2   2   0   4     
37.  Georgia                     2   1   4   7     
38.  Denmark                     1   6   7   14    
39.  Azerbaijan                  1   4   10  15    
40.  Belarus                     1   4   4   9     
41.  Turkey                      1   3   4   8     
42.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
43.  Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
44.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
45.  Czech Republic              1   1   7   9     
46.  Ethiopia                    1   1   5   7     
47.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
48.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
48=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
50.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
51.  Bahamas                     1   0   1   2     
51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
51=. Cote D'Ivoire               1   0   1   2     
54.  Tajikistan                  1   0   0   1     
54=. Jordan                      1   0   0   1     
54=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
54=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
54=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
54=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
60.  Malaysia                    0   4   1   5     
61.  Mexico                      0   3   2   5     
62.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
62=. Algeria                     0   2   0   2     
64.  Lithuania                   0   1   3   4     
65.  Venezuela                   0   1   2   3     
66.  Bulgaria                    0   1   1   2     
66=. India                       0   1   1   2     
66=. Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
69.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
69=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
69=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
69=. Burundi                     0   1   0   1     
69=. Niger                       0   1   0   1     
74.  Norway                      0   0   4   4     
75.  Egypt                       0   0   3   3     
75=. Tunisia                     0   0   3   3     
77.  Israel                      0   0   2   2     
78.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
78=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
78=. Trinidad and Tobago         0   0   1   1     
78=. Nigeria                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
78=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
78=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
     Total                       295 295 350 940   
 

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
