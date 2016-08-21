Olympics-Medals table after Day 15 of competition

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of Day 15 of competition in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 43 37 36 116 2. Britain 27 22 17 66 3. China 26 18 26 70 4. Russia 17 17 19 53 5. Germany 17 10 14 41 6. Japan 12 8 21 41 7. France 9 17 14 40 8. South Korea 9 3 9 21 9. Australia 8 11 10 29 10. Italy 8 11 7 26 11. Netherlands 8 6 4 18 12. Hungary 8 3 4 15 13. Spain 7 3 4 14 14. Brazil 6 6 6 18 15. Jamaica 6 3 2 11 16. Kenya 5 6 1 12 17. Croatia 5 3 2 10 18. Cuba 5 2 4 11 19. New Zealand 4 9 5 18 20. Canada 4 3 15 22 21. Kazakhstan 3 5 9 17 22. Colombia 3 2 3 8 23. Iran 3 1 4 8 24. Greece 3 1 2 6 25. Argentina 3 1 0 4 26. Sweden 2 6 3 11 27. South Africa 2 6 2 10 28. Ukraine 2 5 4 11 29. Poland 2 3 6 11 30. North Korea 2 3 2 7 30=. Serbia 2 3 2 7 32. Uzbekistan 2 2 5 9 33. Belgium 2 2 2 6 33=. Thailand 2 2 2 6 33=. Switzerland 2 2 2 6 36. Slovakia 2 2 0 4 37. Georgia 2 1 4 7 38. Denmark 1 6 7 14 39. Azerbaijan 1 4 10 15 40. Belarus 1 4 4 9 41. Turkey 1 3 4 8 42. Armenia 1 3 0 4 43. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 44. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 45. Czech Republic 1 1 7 9 46. Ethiopia 1 1 5 7 47. Romania 1 1 2 4 48. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 48=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 50. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 51. Bahamas 1 0 1 2 51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 51=. Cote D'Ivoire 1 0 1 2 54. Tajikistan 1 0 0 1 54=. Jordan 1 0 0 1 54=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 54=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 54=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 54=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 60. Malaysia 0 4 1 5 61. Mexico 0 3 2 5 62. Ireland 0 2 0 2 62=. Algeria 0 2 0 2 64. Lithuania 0 1 3 4 65. Venezuela 0 1 2 3 66. Bulgaria 0 1 1 2 66=. India 0 1 1 2 66=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 69. Philippines 0 1 0 1 69=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 69=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 69=. Burundi 0 1 0 1 69=. Niger 0 1 0 1 74. Norway 0 0 4 4 75. Egypt 0 0 3 3 75=. Tunisia 0 0 3 3 77. Israel 0 0 2 2 78. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 78=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 78=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 78=. Austria 0 0 1 1 78=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 78=. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 78=. Nigeria 0 0 1 1 78=. Finland 0 0 1 1 78=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 78=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 Total 295 295 350 940 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)