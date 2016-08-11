FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
August 11, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Medals table after Day Five of competition in Rio

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Five of competition in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G  S  B  Total 
1.   U.S.                        11 11 10 32    
2.   China                       10 5  8  23    
3.   Japan                       6  1  11 18    
4.   Australia                   5  2  5  12    
5.   Hungary                     5  1  1  7     
6.   Russia                      4  7  4  15    
7.   South Korea                 4  2  3  9     
8.   Italy                       3  6  2  11    
9.   Britain                     3  3  6  12    
10.  France                      2  3  1  6     
11.  Kazakhstan                  2  2  3  7     
12.  Thailand                    2  1  1  4     
13.  Germany                     1  2  1  4     
14.  Sweden                      1  2  0  3     
15.  Netherlands                 1  1  2  4     
16.  Belgium                     1  1  1  3     
17.  Brazil                      1  1  0  2     
17=. Vietnam                     1  1  0  2     
17=. Colombia                    1  1  0  2     
17=. Slovenia                    1  1  0  2     
21.  Taiwan                      1  0  2  3     
22.  Spain                       1  0  1  2     
22=. Greece                      1  0  1  2     
22=. Switzerland                 1  0  1  2     
25.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1  0  0  1     
25=. Kosovo                      1  0  0  1     
25=. Croatia                     1  0  0  1     
25=. Argentina                   1  0  0  1     
29.  North Korea                 0  2  2  4     
30.  Ukraine                     0  2  1  3     
31.  South Africa                0  2  0  2     
31=. New Zealand                 0  2  0  2     
31=. Indonesia                   0  2  0  2     
34.  Canada                      0  1  5  6     
35.  Georgia                     0  1  1  2     
36.  Azerbaijan                  0  1  0  1     
36=. Philippines                 0  1  0  1     
36=. Denmark                     0  1  0  1     
36=. Turkey                      0  1  0  1     
36=. Malaysia                    0  1  0  1     
36=. Mongolia                    0  1  0  1     
36=. Slovakia                    0  1  0  1     
43.  Egypt                       0  0  2  2     
43=. Uzbekistan                  0  0  2  2     
45.  Poland                      0  0  1  1     
45=. Portugal                    0  0  1  1     
45=. Tunisia                     0  0  1  1     
45=. Kyrgyzstan                  0  0  1  1     
45=. Czech Republic              0  0  1  1     
45=. Israel                      0  0  1  1     
45=. United Arab Emirates        0  0  1  1     
     Total                       73 73 84 230   

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

