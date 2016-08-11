Olympics-Medals table after Day Five of competition in Rio

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of Day Five of competition in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 11 11 10 32 2. China 10 5 8 23 3. Japan 6 1 11 18 4. Australia 5 2 5 12 5. Hungary 5 1 1 7 6. Russia 4 7 4 15 7. South Korea 4 2 3 9 8. Italy 3 6 2 11 9. Britain 3 3 6 12 10. France 2 3 1 6 11. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7 12. Thailand 2 1 1 4 13. Germany 1 2 1 4 14. Sweden 1 2 0 3 15. Netherlands 1 1 2 4 16. Belgium 1 1 1 3 17. Brazil 1 1 0 2 17=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 17=. Colombia 1 1 0 2 17=. Slovenia 1 1 0 2 21. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 22. Spain 1 0 1 2 22=. Greece 1 0 1 2 22=. Switzerland 1 0 1 2 25. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 0 1 25=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 25=. Croatia 1 0 0 1 25=. Argentina 1 0 0 1 29. North Korea 0 2 2 4 30. Ukraine 0 2 1 3 31. South Africa 0 2 0 2 31=. New Zealand 0 2 0 2 31=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 34. Canada 0 1 5 6 35. Georgia 0 1 1 2 36. Azerbaijan 0 1 0 1 36=. Philippines 0 1 0 1 36=. Denmark 0 1 0 1 36=. Turkey 0 1 0 1 36=. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 36=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1 36=. Slovakia 0 1 0 1 43. Egypt 0 0 2 2 43=. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2 45. Poland 0 0 1 1 45=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 45=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 45=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 45=. Czech Republic 0 0 1 1 45=. Israel 0 0 1 1 45=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 Total 73 73 84 230 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)