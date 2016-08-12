Olympics-Medals table after Day Six of competition in Rio

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of Day Six of competition in Rio de Janeiro. Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 16 12 10 38 2. China 11 8 11 30 3. Japan 7 2 13 22 4. Australia 5 4 6 15 5. South Korea 5 2 4 11 6. Hungary 5 1 1 7 7. Russia 4 8 7 19 8. Britain 4 6 6 16 9. Germany 4 3 1 8 10. Italy 3 6 3 12 11. France 2 4 5 11 12. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7 13. Thailand 2 1 1 4 14. Spain 2 0 1 3 14=. Switzerland 2 0 1 3 16. Croatia 2 0 0 2 17. New Zealand 1 4 0 5 18. Netherlands 1 2 2 5 19. Sweden 1 2 1 4 20. Canada 1 1 5 7 21. Brazil 1 1 1 3 21=. Belgium 1 1 1 3 21=. Slovenia 1 1 1 3 24. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 24=. Colombia 1 1 0 2 24=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 27. Poland 1 0 2 3 27=. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 29. Greece 1 0 1 2 29=. Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 31. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 0 1 31=. Romania 1 0 0 1 31=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 31=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 31=. Argentina 1 0 0 1 36. South Africa 0 3 1 4 37. North Korea 0 2 2 4 38. Ukraine 0 2 1 3 39. Denmark 0 2 0 2 39=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 39=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2 42. Georgia 0 1 1 2 42=. Lithuania 0 1 1 2 44. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 44=. Turkey 0 1 0 1 44=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1 44=. Philippines 0 1 0 1 48. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2 48=. Egypt 0 0 2 2 50. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 50=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 50=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 50=. Israel 0 0 1 1 50=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 50=. Norway 0 0 1 1 50=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 Total 95 93 107 295 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)