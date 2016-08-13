FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Medals table after Day Seven of competition in Rio
August 13, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Medals table after Day Seven of competition in Rio

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end
of Day Seven of competition in Rio de Janeiro. 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        20  13  16  49    
2.   China                       13  10  14  37    
3.   Britain                     7   9   6   22    
4.   Japan                       7   3   14  24    
5.   South Korea                 6   3   4   13    
6.   Germany                     6   3   2   11    
7.   Russia                      5   9   8   22    
8.   France                      5   7   5   17    
9.   Australia                   5   6   7   18    
10.  Hungary                     5   3   3   11    
11.  Italy                       4   7   4   15    
12.  Spain                       3   0   2   5     
13.  Canada                      2   2   6   10    
14.  Kazakhstan                  2   2   3   7     
15.  Netherlands                 2   2   2   6     
16.  Thailand                    2   1   1   4     
17.  Switzerland                 2   0   1   3     
18.  Croatia                     2   0   0   2     
19.  New Zealand                 1   6   0   7     
20.  North Korea                 1   2   2   5     
21.  Sweden                      1   2   1   4     
22.  Brazil                      1   1   2   4     
23.  Belgium                     1   1   1   3     
23=. Slovenia                    1   1   1   3     
23=. Romania                     1   1   1   3     
26.  Slovakia                    1   1   0   2     
26=. Colombia                    1   1   0   2     
26=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
29.  Poland                      1   0   2   3     
29=. Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
31.  Greece                      1   0   1   2     
31=. Czech Republic              1   0   1   2     
31=. Ethiopia                    1   0   1   2     
34.  Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
34=. Iran                        1   0   0   1     
34=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
34=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   0   1     
34=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
34=. Argentina                   1   0   0   1     
40.  South Africa                0   4   1   5     
41.  Denmark                     0   2   2   4     
42.  Ukraine                     0   2   1   3     
43.  Indonesia                   0   2   0   2     
43=. Azerbaijan                  0   2   0   2     
45.  Georgia                     0   1   1   2     
45=. Lithuania                   0   1   1   2     
47.  Ireland                     0   1   0   1     
47=. Kenya                       0   1   0   1     
47=. Cuba                        0   1   0   1     
47=. Belarus                     0   1   0   1     
47=. Malaysia                    0   1   0   1     
47=. Turkey                      0   1   0   1     
47=. Mongolia                    0   1   0   1     
47=. Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
55.  Uzbekistan                  0   0   2   2     
55=. Egypt                       0   0   2   2     
55=. Israel                      0   0   2   2     
55=. Norway                      0   0   2   2     
59.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
59=. Tunisia                     0   0   1   1     
59=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
59=. Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1     
59=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
     Total                       119 119 132 370   

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

