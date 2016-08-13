Olympics-Medals table after Day Seven of competition in Rio

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of Day Seven of competition in Rio de Janeiro. Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 20 13 16 49 2. China 13 10 14 37 3. Britain 7 9 6 22 4. Japan 7 3 14 24 5. South Korea 6 3 4 13 6. Germany 6 3 2 11 7. Russia 5 9 8 22 8. France 5 7 5 17 9. Australia 5 6 7 18 10. Hungary 5 3 3 11 11. Italy 4 7 4 15 12. Spain 3 0 2 5 13. Canada 2 2 6 10 14. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7 15. Netherlands 2 2 2 6 16. Thailand 2 1 1 4 17. Switzerland 2 0 1 3 18. Croatia 2 0 0 2 19. New Zealand 1 6 0 7 20. North Korea 1 2 2 5 21. Sweden 1 2 1 4 22. Brazil 1 1 2 4 23. Belgium 1 1 1 3 23=. Slovenia 1 1 1 3 23=. Romania 1 1 1 3 26. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 26=. Colombia 1 1 0 2 26=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 29. Poland 1 0 2 3 29=. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 31. Greece 1 0 1 2 31=. Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 31=. Ethiopia 1 0 1 2 34. Fiji 1 0 0 1 34=. Iran 1 0 0 1 34=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 34=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 0 1 34=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 34=. Argentina 1 0 0 1 40. South Africa 0 4 1 5 41. Denmark 0 2 2 4 42. Ukraine 0 2 1 3 43. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 43=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2 45. Georgia 0 1 1 2 45=. Lithuania 0 1 1 2 47. Ireland 0 1 0 1 47=. Kenya 0 1 0 1 47=. Cuba 0 1 0 1 47=. Belarus 0 1 0 1 47=. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 47=. Turkey 0 1 0 1 47=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1 47=. Philippines 0 1 0 1 55. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2 55=. Egypt 0 0 2 2 55=. Israel 0 0 2 2 55=. Norway 0 0 2 2 59. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 59=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 59=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 59=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 59=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 Total 119 119 132 370 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)