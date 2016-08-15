Olympics-Medals table after Day Nine of competition in Rio

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games medals table at the end of Day Nine of competition in Rio de Janeiro. Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 26 21 22 69 2. Britain 15 16 7 38 3. China 15 13 17 45 4. Russia 9 11 10 30 5. Germany 8 5 4 17 6. France 7 8 7 22 7. Italy 7 8 6 21 8. Japan 7 4 15 26 9. Australia 6 7 9 22 10. South Korea 6 3 5 14 11. Hungary 5 3 4 12 12. Netherlands 4 2 3 9 13. Spain 3 0 2 5 14. New Zealand 2 6 0 8 15. Canada 2 2 9 13 16. Kazakhstan 2 2 4 8 17. Colombia 2 2 0 4 18. Switzerland 2 1 2 5 19. Belgium 2 1 1 4 =. Thailand 2 1 1 4 21. Croatia 2 1 0 3 22. Jamaica 2 0 1 3 =. Iran 2 0 1 3 24. South Africa 1 5 1 7 25. Sweden 1 4 1 6 26. Denmark 1 3 3 7 27. North Korea 1 3 2 6 28. Brazil 1 2 3 6 29. Belarus 1 2 1 4 30. Kenya 1 2 0 3 31. Romania 1 1 2 4 =. Poland 1 1 2 4 33. Cuba 1 1 1 3 =. Slovenia 1 1 1 3 35. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 =. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 =. Argentina 1 1 0 2 38. Czech Republic 1 0 5 6 39. Ethiopia 1 0 3 4 =. Uzbekistan 1 0 3 4 41. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 42. Greece 1 0 1 2 =. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 44. Fiji 1 0 0 1 =. Singapore 1 0 0 1 =. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 =. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 48. Ukraine 0 3 1 4 49. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 =. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2 51. Lithuania 0 1 2 3 52. Georgia 0 1 1 2 53. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 =. Turkey 0 1 0 1 =. Ireland 0 1 0 1 =. Bahrain 0 1 0 1 =. Grenada 0 1 0 1 =. Venezuela 0 1 0 1 =. Mongolia 0 1 0 1 =. Philippines 0 1 0 1 61. Norway 0 0 3 3 62. Egypt 0 0 2 2 =. Israel 0 0 2 2 64. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 =. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 =. Estonia 0 0 1 1 =. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 =. Portugal 0 0 1 1 Total 162 162 178 502 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Patrick Johnston)