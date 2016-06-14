Brazil's Temer says Olympics metro funding settled next week

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - Additional financing to complete a Rio de Janeiro metro line in time for the Olympics in August should be settled next week, Brazil's interim President Michel Temer told journalists on Tuesday.

Last week, Rio's finance secretary said the state's missed payments to international development banks had blocked the release of a loan for 1 billion reais ($286 million) from the Brazilian government development bank BNDES to finish the line.