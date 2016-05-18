FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INTERVIEW-Rio metro will be ready for Olympics -Sports Minister
May 18, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

INTERVIEW-Rio metro will be ready for Olympics -Sports Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 18 (Reuters) - All Olympics infrastructure in Rio de Janeiro will be ready before the Games start in August, including a much-delayed metro line, newly appointed Sports Minister Leonardo Picciani said in an interview on Wednesday.

Picciani was appointed by interim President Michel Temer, who took over last week from President Dilma Rousseff after she was suspended to face trial for allegedly breaking budget rules. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Mello; Editing by Chris Reese)

