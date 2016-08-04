FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

NBC has sold $1.2 billion in Olympics advertising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 (Reuters) - NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp , said on Thursday it has surpassed $1.2 billion in advertising sales a day ahead of the start of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The official U.S. broadcaster of the Games is selling ads at a quicker pace than the London Olympics in 2012, according to NBC Sports Group's executive vice president of advertising sales Seth Winter who was speaking on a conference call.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in Rio De Janeiro; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
