NBC has sold $1.2 billion in Olympics advertising

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 4 (Reuters) - NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp , said on Thursday it has surpassed $1.2 billion in advertising sales a day ahead of the start of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The official U.S. broadcaster of the Games is selling ads at a quicker pace than the London Olympics in 2012, according to NBC Sports Group's executive vice president of advertising sales Seth Winter who was speaking on a conference call.